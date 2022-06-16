The Colombian frontman is entering the final year on his contract at Ibrox.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spanish giants Sevilla have been installed as the favourites to sign Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos after Betfair released odds on the Colombian’s next club.

The La Liga outfit are priced at 3/1 to sign the Ibrox frontman, who has been the Light Blues main focal point in attack in recent seasons.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An offer in the region of £20 million is likely to be required in order to force club officials into selling their talisman.

The 25-year-old has scored a sensational 112 goals in 224 appearances for the Gers since joining from Finnish champions HJK Helsinki in 2017.

Sevilla are currently the only non-Premier League club to feature in the betting market, with Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa second-best at 6/1 to be reunited with Morelos.

Crystal Palace (7/1) and Newcastle (8/1) are also available at single-figure prices, while Leicester City are lurking as 10/ outsiders.

Meanwhile, Rangers have dropped their interest in Bosnian goalkeeper Vladan Kovacevic.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst had pinpointed the 24-year-old as a possible replacement for out-of-contract veteran Allan McGregor with his immediate future still up in the air.

Kovacevic, who plays his football in Poland’s first tier with Rakow, kept 16 clean sheets last term and was named the Ekstraklasa’s ‘goalkeeper of the season’ as his side finished runners-up behind Lech Poznan.

The Gers reportedly scouted the shot-stopper ‘several times’ with his parent club believed to be keen to ‘cash in’ on their prized asset who is valued at £1.8million, according to Transfermarkt.