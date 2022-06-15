The summer transfer window is open and clubs in the Scottish Premiership have started making their moves.

The international break has concluded and attention will soon turn fully back to domestic football once clubs in Scotland return for pre-season training.

In the meantime, work is being done behind the scenes as Premiership clubs begin shaping their squads for the new season.

Celtic are understood to be targeting a new centre back, having already confirmed the permanent addition of Cameron Carter-Vickers this month, but could face competition from a German side.

As for Rangers, club officials have reportedly opened talks with their star striker in a bid to tie him down on a new contract.

Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines:

Celtic could miss out on Man City defender as Bundesliga side enter race

As per a report from The Scotsman, Celtic have been linked with Manchester City centre back Ko Itakura.

However, Borussia Monchengladbach are believed to be the team in pole position to sign the 25-year old Japanese international.

Itakura, who can play as a centre-back or at the base of the midfield, impressed on loan in Germany last season.

He started 30 of 34 games for Schalke 04 as they won promotion to the top-flight and it is believed the same club are also keen to secure his services for the new season.

Manchester City bought the player from Kawasaki Frontale in his homeland in 2019 but has yet to feature for the English side.

Rangers open talks with Morelos

The Sun are reporting that Rangers have opened talks with Alfredo Morelos as the striker enters the final year of his current Ibrox deal.

The Colombian, who scored18 goals in all competitions last season, is often the centre of transfer speculation but it is claimed that a new deal would be seen as a way of maximising any potential transfer fee rather than detering interest.

The same report also claims that the immediate future of Morelos will have no impact on the club’s pursuit of Sunderland striker Ross Steward.