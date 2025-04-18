Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest news and transfer updates for Celtic and Rangers ahead of the weekend.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers’ Europa League run came to an end on Thursday following a 2-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao. After holding out for a 0-0 draw at Ibrox, the Light Blues couldn’t keep the Basque side at bay at their home ground.

Meanwhile, Celtic are preparing for the Scottish Cup semi-finals this weekend. The Hoops will face St Johnstone in their attempt to defend their crown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ve rounded up the latest news for Celtic and Rangers ahead of the weekend.

Rangers snubbed as 12-goal forward makes big career decision

Rangers have been considering options to strengthen their attacking line this summer and had earmarked Scottish Premiership rival Toyosi Olusanya. The 27-year-old’s contract with St Mirren is due to expire in a matter of weeks and the club have been unsuccessful in their attempts to get him to extend. Manager Stephen Robinson admitted that the Saints had offered ‘three times what they could’ in their efforts to see a new contract over the line. Now, Olusanya is set to move on for a new challenge.

Rangers are one the clubs keen on signing the striker but according to EFL Analysis, he has ‘rejected advances’ from England and Scotland to start a new chapter in the MLS.

Along with Rangers and Aberdeen, the likes of Millwall, Derby County and Plymouth Argyle had all registered interest in Olusanya but he has rejected all approaches in favour of a move to an unnamed US outfit. With his departure from St Mirren imminent, the club are due to receive a small fee for his pending exit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic starlets prepare for weekend ‘mess’

Celtic B will play out their final Lowland League game of the season this weekend when they make the trip to Coatbridge to take on Albion Rovers. The young Hoops will finish the season in second place, behind champions East Kilbride.

Albion Rovers are in for a challenging final game but the main concern surrounds the standard of the Cliftonhill pitch. Due to current circumstances at the club, Rovers have been both playing and training on their match day pitch, which means the quality of the surface has taken a big hit.

Speaking ahead of the match, Rovers manager Sandy Clark said to Lanarkshire Live Sport: “It’s the last game of the season so we want to go and do well and end on a high, but there’s no getting away from the fact that the surface is going to be a big factor. The [financial] circumstances at the club right now means we have to train on the pitch and it is a bit of a mess. There’s not a lot of grass on it and it is really firm, but that is just the way it has worked out. The biggest issue will be seeing how well both teams will be allowed to play.”

Despite worries over the pitch, Albion Rovers will be hoping to end the season on a high. Their last outing ended in a 3-0 away win to Hearts B, while the young Hoops saw out a ten-goal thriller with Cowdenbeath. Celtic emerged the winners on the right side of a 6-4 scoreline after seven of the goals were scored in the first half.