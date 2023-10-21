The legendary former Gers manager was involved in the appointment of new boss Philippe Clement during the club’s recruitment process.

Rangers hero Graeme Souness will make a permanent return to Ibrox in ‘some kind of advisory capacity’, according to transfer insider Jim White.

The 70-year-old was invited to advise the board during the club’s recruitment process to appoint their next permanent manager, offering his expertise and advice to chief executive James Bisgrove and chairman John Bennett.

Souness paid a visit to his former club in the summer where he reportedly held informal talks with Bisgrove over a return to the club he played for, managed and enjoyed great success at during the mid-1980s and early 90s.

Souness knocked the offer of a potential ambassadorial role but a more permanent role could now be on the cards claims talkSPORT host White - who has a close relationship with Souness - and indicated it seems “increasingly likely” he will head back to Govan in some official form.

Asked on the Go Radio Football Show about the prospect of Souness returning to Ibrox, White said: “So I gather Paul. I understand it is not increasingly likely that he is going to go back to the club in some kind of advisory role. There was talk about an ambassador role - but that is not Souness; shaking hands with people on a match day.

“He could be much, much more effective than that and I think he is going to get his way. The way I heard it this afternoon, things are moving.

