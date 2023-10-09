The Gers are closing in on appointing their new permanent manager - with discussions to be held with four remaining candidates.

Graeme Souness will play a leading role in Rangers managerial search this week after the Ibrox board reportedly enlisted their former boss to assist in finding Michael Beale’s permanent replacement.

It’s claimed Souness is helping out chairman John Bennett, chief executive James Bisgrove and director Graeme Park in an advisory role as they whittle down their search to find their next manager.

According to the Daily Record, Souness if offering up his knowledge and expertise to aid the club’s recruitment drive just months after turning down an ambassadorial position at his old club.

Rangers CEO James Bisgrove and chairman John Bennett, left, now have to find a new manager.

The report even suggests he was involved in discussions alongside Gers representatives last Wednesday as bookies favourite Frank Lampard was ruled out of the running following those preliminary talks and is no longer under consideration for the job.

The Light Blues will ramp up the process in the coming days with Bennett and Bisgrove flying down to London on Sunday evening to prepare for final stage interviews with FOUR remaining candidates.

Those are believed to be Kevin Muscat, Phillipe Clement, Scott Parker and Pascal Jansen, who previously tried to distance himself from the job links but remains on the shortlist. Face-to-face talks will commence in the UK capital today, with the Glasgow giants ‘hopeful’ of announcing their seventh boss in 12 years before the first game back after the international break against Hibs on October 21.

Reports that Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe and former Nottingham Forest manager Billy Davies remain possible contenders are wide of the mark, but ex-Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner could also enter the reckoning after registering his interest in the job through an agent.

Glasner recently missed out on the German national team position to Julian Nagelsmann and it is believed he has not been contacted by Gers hierachy as of yet.

Beale was dismissed by the club last weekend after a 3-1 Scottish Premiership defeat at home to Aberdeen - their third domestic loss so far this season. Steven Davis was placed as interim manager and despite losing to Cypriot minnows Aris Limassol in the Europa League, the Northern Irishman did manage to secure maximum points in the league against St Mirren on Sunday to end his short stint in the dugout.

With the Scottish Premiership shutdown looming, Davis is expected to sit down with the Rangers board for a debrief on his spell as caretaker. However, he admits he’s not sure what the future holds.

Asked after the match in Paisley about his position at the club going forward, Davis responded: “Listen, my full focus has been on the last few days. It’s been a bit of a whirlwind and pretty hectic with everything. We always wanted to get these games out of the way and have a chat.

“I really don’t know for sure. My remit was just to come in and take these games first and foremost. Not it gives the club and the board time to get someone in place and I’m sure they will be working dilligently trying to get the right person in but I’m not sure when that’ll be. Who knows what will happen in the future.”

Asked if he would like to remain part of the new coaching set-up, Davis replied: “I have always thought that down the line I would go into management. This opportunity came out of the blue for me and it has been a very steep learning curve.

“I have learned a lot over the two games I have done this job. I have had a lot of support behind me in terms of the staff and in the building. That has been massive for me and for the players as well. I felt the pressure, 100 per cent. It’s intense and I found that even in the short period I’ve been doing it.

