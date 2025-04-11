Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here is how the Spanish media reacted to a busy night at Ibrox in the Europa League.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers conjured up some more Europa League magic on Thursday night to grind out a stalemate with 10 men against Athletic Bilbao.

Barry Ferguson’s bold call to drop goalkeeper Jack Butland for Liam Kelly paid dividends as he saved a late penalty in the quarter-final first leg after a VAR review. Robin Propper was sent off in the first half after a VAR review and forced Rangers to play much of the game with 10 men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It bucked a trend of five straight losses at Ibrox, with the second leg next week. Here is how the Spanish media viewed the game, from an Ibrox frenzy, red card sympathy and being left boaking over the eventual outcome.

“The Lions were unable to beat the goal of a Scottish team that played with ten men from the 11th minute and lost a defender due to injury in stoppage time in a match where VAR was the main focus. Athletic Bilbao missed a golden opportunity to secure their Europa League quarter-final tie against Rangers . The Lions had numerical advantage from the 11th minute when centre-back Propper was sent off via VAR . VAR was again instrumental in another controversial play that could have changed the outcome of the match.

“The Lions didn't have a good night. Despite trying in many ways, they were never able to overcome their opponent's consistent defensive barrier. The rival had accumulated five consecutive defeats at home and this time, with nine, they managed to draw. San Mamés will decide the game next Thursday.

“Ferguson surprised everyone from the start by leaving Butland , the starting goalkeeper, on the bench and bringing on Kelly , the theoretical substitute. Cerny and Maroan were the first to have chances on goal. Both came shortly before the referee, following a VAR call , showed center-back Popper a red card for a harsh challenge on Iñaki Williams on the edge of the box. A harsh decision that forced Rangers to adjust their positions and switch to a four-man defense. The red-and-whites, despite having a man more, still didn't feel comfortable or secure on the pitch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Athletic has a serious goal-scoring problem Unable to beat a ten-man Rangers from the 12th minute, the red and whites, who missed a penalty, missed a great opportunity to get on track for the semi-finals. Rarely has an away draw in Europe left such a bad taste in Athletic’s mouth.”

“The match began with Rangers eager to bite, having had a few chances in the opening minutes , but Athletic gradually took control. The home side's approach seemed to wait in the wings and then come out to surprise the counterattack with quick plays and long, running passes.

“Such persistence was rewarded with a double decision: Berenguer scored a goal that was reviewed by VAR and replaced with a penalty. The bad news is that the player didn't take advantage of the consolation prize and missed an ideal opportunity to put Athletic ahead, who were searching for a goal throughout the match. The final minutes were dominated by Athletic, who tried everything they could, but were unable to do so . The 12th minute stoppage time was a total siege. The home side's performance was sublime at the back, resisting Athletic's attacks despite being down a man for the entire match . The Bilbao club achieved a good result but with the feeling that they could have achieved a better scoreline.

“Athletic Club has missed a great opportunity to get closer to the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League after its draw in Glasgow against Rangers (0-0) , who played with ten men due to the expulsion of Pröpper in the 11th minute, and resisted heroically until the end, with a penalty saved by goalkeeper Kelly after Berenguer's shot .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The draw leaves a bittersweet taste in the mouths of Athletic Bilbao, who will once again turn to San Mamés to try to overcome the tie after a match they dominated from start to finish, but were unable to find a goal against a Rangers side that celebrated the draw as a victory. It seemed clear that the match was going to be decided in Scotland, as demonstrated by Athletic Club's attacking play. Despite not creating much danger, they managed to take the lead in the 58th minute with a shot from Maroan Sannadi after a pass from Óscar De Marcos.

“Even clearer was the chance Berenguer missed when he missed a penalty, awarded after the VAR review, prior to Berenguer's own goal, which was checked by the video referee considering that the rojiblanco '7' was offside but the maximum penalty was awarded for Sterling's previous handball . Iñaki Williams passed the ball to Berenger, whose powerful, centered shot was blocked by Liam Kelly's left foot, unleashing a frenzy in the Ibrox stands, who celebrated the action and the result as a victory after their team's Numantian defense, with one less player for almost the entire match.”

“Athletic Bilbao might have secured a draw at Ibrox Park had they had the opportunity before the match. Arriving at San Mamés , Bilbao's fortress, with everything to play for is not a bad prospect for a team with their sights set on reaching the final at home. However, in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals, the Lions had the opportunity to kill off the tie after playing more than eighty minutes with a man more. Valverde's team, in a dull and disappointing match, fell short and will leave everything for the return leg, having missed out on a match-win in Scotland (0-0).”