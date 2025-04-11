Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to be at the helm before the start of the summer transfer window

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers fans are bracing themselves for a huge summer of change at Ibrox and are anticipating a huge overhaul on the playing staff as they look to bridge the gap between themselves and runaway leaders Celtic to ensure a much more competitive title race next time around.

The Light Blues have lost seven of their 32 matches this season and have been unable to keep up with the consistency of their fierce city rivals. They fell short in the Scottish League Cup final by the tightest of margins and were humiliated in the Scottish Cup when they crashed to lower league Queen’s Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huge changes are needed if the club are to break the pattern of winning one title in 14 seasons and recruitment will inevitably be at the forefront of many conversations throughout the campaign. A change of ownership brings about fresh excitement and optimism of better times ahead but it also brings a sense of jeopardy and fear of the unknown which in some cases has led to financial mismanagement. However, the latest report surrounding the 49ers group will come as music to the ears of the Rangers faithful.

49ers receive ‘high marks’ in latest NFL review

The San Francisco 49ers ownership group have been given a glowing review in the NFL Players Association's annual report card as they close in on the acquisition of Rangers football club. The group, who have already made their mark in British football with Yorkshire heavyweights Leeds United in the English Championship are expected to finalise their takeover at Ibrox this month, leaving them with plenty of time to prepare for the summer window.

49ers official Paraag Marathe serves as club chairman at Elland Road while former Bolton defender Gretar Steinsson is overseeing the US Group's football activities as technical director - and the latest review shows consistency across the board with them receiving the eighth highest rating in the NFL, as reported by Daily Record.

Every year, players from the league's 32 teams get together to offer up their report cards at the end of each season. It factors in a variety of different departments such as training facilities, fan treatment, locker room, travel and more general areas of ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

San Francisco 49ers report card

The NFLPA's report card reads: "The 49ers ranked 8th overall, receiving high marks for ownership, coaching, strength staff, and their food program," the NFLPA wrote. "Players consistently point to the team’s strong culture as its greatest strength.

"While they do provide daycare, they are one of only two teams that charge players for the service. An area for improvement is offering this benefit free of charge, as most teams currently do."

Full rating

Treatment of families: B+ (10th)

Food/dining area: A (4th)

Nutritionist/dietician: B+ (10th)

Locker room: B (15th)

Training room: B- (21st)

Training staff: B- (25th)

Weight room: A- (12th)

Strength coaches: A (9th)

Team travel: A- (8th)

Head coach: A (10th)

Ownership: A- (12th)