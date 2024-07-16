A general stadium view during a pre-season friendly match between Queen's Park and Celtic at the City Stadium | SNS Group

The Scottish Championship club have responded to the confirmation - with one fixture date moved forward

Queen's Park have given their seal of approval to Rangers temporarily moving into Hampden Park - with the Championship club also having an agreement in place to use the facilities from mid-September.

It was confirmed on Monday afternoon by the Scottish FA and SPFL that the Ibrox side will relocate their Premiership and European fixtures to the National Stadium until early September due to delayed renovation work at their home ground in Govan.

The deal struck between the governing bodies and the Gers will see Phillippe Clement’s men play their scheduled home matches against Motherwell on August 10 and Ross County on August 24 in Mount Florida. In addition, there are possibilities of other home games in Europe and the Premier Sports Cup being staged at Hampden as well with no official date set for completion of the works being carried out on the Copland Road Stand.

The club’s relocation will last until September 5, when Scotland are scheduled to host Poland in a Nations League match. The Glasgow giants have also committed to funding "an accelerated pitch growth programme" to ensure the playing surface at Hampden is ready for the Premiership season kick-off and claim that they are "continuing to work tirelessly" to complete the construction works at Ibrox "as soon as possible."

As a result, Queen's Park have agreed to move the date of their Championship clash against Livingston to Friday August 9, which will be played at their City Stadium - adjacent to the national stadium.

A club statement read: “Queen’s Park FC acknowledge the statements issued today by the Scottish FA and Rangers FC regarding their agreement over the temporary use of the National Stadium at Hampden Park by Rangers FC. We can confirm that our William Hill Championship fixture with Livingston, due to be played at The City Stadium on Saturday 10th August, will now be played at the same venue on Friday 9th August with a 7.45pm kick off.”