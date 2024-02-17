Register
Rangers face St Johnstone in this weekend's Scottish Premiership clash.

St Johnstone vs Rangers latest injury news: 9 out and 2 doubts as Clement confirms new injury blow - gallery

Rangers will aim to keep up their winning run as they head to Perth to take on struggling St Johnstone this Sunday.

By Graham Falk
Published 17th Feb 2024, 09:00 GMT
Updated 17th Feb 2024, 09:06 GMT

Rangers will aim to leapfrog Celtic as they travel to McDiarmid Park this Sunday to take on St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership.

Their 3-1 victory over Ross County in midweek lifted the Light Blues level with their title rivals after a remarkable turnaround in fortunes under their new Belgian boss Philippe Clement.

With the Hoops only ahead of their Old Firm rivals on goal scored, Clement's side will know they have a chance of hitting the summit regardless of Celtic's result against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

The Ibrox giants enter the game with a number of injuries though and have been dealt a whole new blow after one of their starting forward's from Wednesday win was confirmed to be out of the fixture this Sunday. As for St Johnstone, they know a win would lift them a potential 14 points clear of bottom side Livingston.

Glasgow World takes you through the injury outs and doubts ahead of Sunday's match.

The Rangers winger is out of the game at the weekend after Philippe Clement confirmed he picked up a "small muscle issue" in the win over Ross County.

OUT - Rabbi Matondo

The Rangers winger is out of the game at the weekend after Philippe Clement confirmed he picked up a "small muscle issue" in the win over Ross County.

A medial ligament injury will keep the Brazilian forward out for a number of months.

OUT - Danilo

A medial ligament injury will keep the Brazilian forward out for a number of months.

The goalkeeper suffered a broken arm back in August and is still unavailable for St Johnstone.

OUT - Ross Sinclair

The goalkeeper suffered a broken arm back in August and is still unavailable for St Johnstone.

The striker is still out since suffering an injury in December and is still not available for selection with no update on his progress.

OUT - Kemar Roofe

The striker is still out since suffering an injury in December and is still not available for selection with no update on his progress.

