Rangers will aim to leapfrog Celtic as they travel to McDiarmid Park this Sunday to take on St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership.

Their 3-1 victory over Ross County in midweek lifted the Light Blues level with their title rivals after a remarkable turnaround in fortunes under their new Belgian boss Philippe Clement.

With the Hoops only ahead of their Old Firm rivals on goal scored, Clement's side will know they have a chance of hitting the summit regardless of Celtic's result against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

The Ibrox giants enter the game with a number of injuries though and have been dealt a whole new blow after one of their starting forward's from Wednesday win was confirmed to be out of the fixture this Sunday. As for St Johnstone, they know a win would lift them a potential 14 points clear of bottom side Livingston.

Glasgow World takes you through the injury outs and doubts ahead of Sunday's match.

1 . OUT - Rabbi Matondo The Rangers winger is out of the game at the weekend after Philippe Clement confirmed he picked up a "small muscle issue" in the win over Ross County. Photo: SNS

2 . OUT - Danilo A medial ligament injury will keep the Brazilian forward out for a number of months. Photo: Getty

3 . OUT - Ross Sinclair The goalkeeper suffered a broken arm back in August and is still unavailable for St Johnstone. Photo: SNS