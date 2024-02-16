Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers have seen as a remarkable turn around in fortunes since the appointment of Belgian head coach Philippe Clement and went joint top of the Scottish Premiership earlier this week after a comfortable 3-1 victory over struggling Ross County.

A first half brace from Cyriel Dessers combined with an injury time header from John Souttar sealed the win and put the Ibrox outfit level on points with Old Firm rivals Celtic who remain top of the Scottish Premiership only on goals scored.

However, if Rangers are to wrestle back the Scottish Premiership title from the Hoops come the end of the campaign, it could be two of the Gers longest serving players final swangsong. Exclusive reports claim both Kemar Roofe and Borna Barisic will be allowed to leave the club this summer.

According to Pete O'Rourke, the Gers are set to dispose of Roofe this summer due to his ongoing injury issues. The former Leeds United man has performed well for Rangers when fit but has been plagued by numerous injury problems throughout his spell in Glasgow. Most recently, he has been unavailable since December after suffering an injury early in the game against St Johnstone, with no updates on his return made.

The report also states that Croatian left back Barisic is likely to follow Roofe out of the Ibrox door this summer, with his contract set to expire in June. The defender joined the club from Osijek back for a reported fee of £2.2 million in 2018 and has been a regular starter ever since. He has featured in over 200 games for the Gers, winning the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup during his six season spell in Glasgow.