St. Mirren earned a commendable 1-1 draw against Rangers. | Getty Images

Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw in Paisley against St Mirren

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russell Martin’s winless start to life in the Scottish Premiership continued at the weekend as Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw away at St Mirren.

The home side took the lead after 32 minutes through Jonah Ayunga's first half-strike and led the contest for large periods before Findlay Curtis fired in a desperate equaliser. Rangers, as expected, dominated possession throughout the contest in Paisley, but it was St Mirren who seemed more confident and threatening going forward - despite not having scored a league goal until this game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It marks the Light Blues’ worst start to a league season since 1989, although fans can at least take some comfort from the fact that they were ultimately still crowned champions in that particular season. However, dreams of a first title since 2021 at this stage look far fetched unless there is a huge improvement in the build-up to the first Old Firm derby of the season this weekend, with six points already separating the two sides.

St Mirren boss reveals gameplan in Rangers draw

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson appeared as a guest on the Scottish Social Club YouTube channel and candidly discussed his side’s 1-1 with pre-game favourites Rangers.

Robinson, who has fared well against the Ibrox club in the past, said: “Yeah, I was I was able to watch the game back this morning and you watch it non-emotionally then you know when you're involved in the game sometimes the result can can be better than the performance to be honest but we played really well in the first half I thought we built well we won a lot of second balls and we played in behind them and caused them problems.

“In the second half we were tired and our center forwards gave us a real platform but when we didn't have that platform we didn’t get a build and we ended up defending for a large period of the game. But we still could have nicked it. We still could have nicked it at the end. But look, all in all, a point probably was a fair result for both sides. You know, Rangers were better than us in the second half and I feel we were better than them in the first.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Robinson discusses approach to handling top teams

Alan Hutton quizzed Stephen Robinson on his approach to playing top teams in the league like Rangers and Celtic, and whether being direct at times was the best way to catch them off guard. Robinson said: “I think any of the top teams in the league, you know, you're talking about Celtic and Rangers. We're one of the only teams that play two right up against them. And they're confident enough to leave themselves 2v2 against you, you know. So, if you can break on the counter, they leave a lot of space in behind them. So, you know, that's not just really Rangers, that's teams that are dominating possession a lot.

“And yeah, we work on that a lot. We work a lot of countering. We looked at back throws and there were a lot of bits and pieces in the first half with some really good moves from that, you know. I'm a big believer in getting the ball into areas that you can hurt people, you know, and four and five passes to get into the opposition half as opposed to 30 passes.

“You know, that's that’s not long ball. That's, you know, moving the ball quickly at a pace to get it into areas where you can hurt people. I believe against the more possession based teams, they leave themselves vulnerable. And when we try and exploit that and we did on numerous occasions.”

Robinson went on to discuss his impressive record against Rangers, he said: “Yeah, obviously there's a lot of different personnel there now. You know, I think they sign 10-11 new players. So, yeah it's probably a first chance face. I went to the Brugge game, so I got a a good firsthand look at them.The two wide players were very very effective in the second half as well. So, we doubled up on them in wide areas. We knew that was what they wanted to do was to create one v one scenarios and we didn't give that you know personnel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “So, no, there weren't any real surprises, to be honest with you. You know, I think a lot of the top teams in the league are predictable, and I say that in a respectful way because they're easy to predict. Celtic are the most predictable team in the league,but you know what they're going to do, stopping them is the difficult part.”

The result leaves Rangers in seventh position, one point clear of St Mirren in ninth, who are winless, and already six behind champions Celtic heading into the Glasgow derby which already looks pivotal for both teams.

Rangers face Club Brugge in the build-up to that clash as they look to resurrect their Champions League dream.