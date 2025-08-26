Rangers are back in Champions League play-off round action on Wednesday night looking to overturn a two-goal deficit against Club Brugge after their 3-1 first leg defeat.

Russell Martin’s side will travel to Belgium this afternoon knowing must produce a one of their best European performances in recent times to knock out Brugge, who blew them away inside the opening 20 minutes at Ibrox last week.

However, a late consolation from Danilo means the tie is not done and dusted just yet and the Light Blues will take to the pitch at the Jan Breydel Stadion aiming to put their domestic struggles to on side following a dismal start to the season.

Brugge are in scintillating form having recorded two straight league wins prior to arriving in Glasgow last Tuesday, and Nicky Hayen’s men will be confident of finishing the job back on home soil with a £40 million jackpot for advancing to the league phase of the competition at stake for both clubs.

Rangers will make the trip WITHOUT striker Hamza Igamane, who sat out of a training session at Auchenhowie on Tuesday morning before the squad headed to Glasgow Airport after being caught up in controversy surrounding his decision not to come on as a substitute in Sunday’s 1-1 Premiership draw with St Mirren in Paisley.

Head coach Martin confirmed post-match that the Moroccan international had stated he was injured after hurting his quad in the warm-up, but it has since come to light that there is “no obvious sign” that Igamane is carrying an injury after being assessed by the club’s medical staff.

As a result, the Light Blues are now understood to be planning for life without the player, but fellow frontman Cyriel Dessers was back in full training after his recent injury absence in a major pre-match boost.

Taking all of that into account, here’s our Rangers starting XI predicted:

1 . Jack Butland - GK SNS Group

2 . James Tavernier - RB SNS Group

3 . John Souttar - RCB SNS Group