This Rangers transfer target has bid farewell to his current club as he prepares to enter the free agent pool.

Rangers transfer target Harry Toffolo has sent a heartfelt statement to Nottingham Forest as he prepares to leave the club this summer.

After securing European football for next season, the Reds are planning ahead for another exciting season. The East Midlands side took the Premier League by total surprise with their impressive performances as last campaign’s dark horses. Having narrowly avoided relegation in the previous two seasons, Forest shook the league when they found themselves challenging for a top four finish. However, a dip in form towards the end of the season saw them settle for seventh place.

As things stand, Forest will compete in the Conference League play-offs but uncertainty with Crystal Palace could see the Reds bumped up to Europa League football.

Harry Toffolo addresses Nottingham Forest departure

Toffolo has sent a heart-warming message to the club and fans as he prepares for his next chapter. The 29-year-old had limited time on the pitch last season, making just seven appearances in all competitions as he struggled for regular minutes.

“I want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone associated with Nottingham Forest. From the owner, Mr Marinakis, and the rest of the board to the managers I’ve worked under - Steve Cooper and Nuno - thank you for the opportunity and the belief. I’ve loved working with you both and evolving my game during my time at the club,” Toffolo wrote on social media.

“To all the staff - from those on the training pitch and the many faces behind the scenes that don’t always see - you are the real engine of the football club. You’ve worked tirelessly to make sure we as players are at our very best every day, and I’ll always be grateful for your effort and energy.

“One of the things I’ve been most proud of during my time here is my work in the community. It’s something I’m extremely passionate about. To be named the club’s PFA Community Champion and to be asked to serve as the Mental Health Ambassador by the NFFC Community Trust meant a great deal.

“To the lads in the dressing room - you’re a special group. Stay close, keep driving standards, and enjoy what’s coming next. The future is exciting. And to the fans - whether you were chanting ‘Hey Baby’, creating special memories for my family, or just making me proud to pull on the shirt - thank you. You’ve give me memories I’ll never forget. Enjoy travelling Europe again.”

Rangers target Toffolo to become a free agent

Toffolo signed for Forest in 2022 from Huddersfield Town and he is now looking for a new club as his terms approach their expiration. Rangers have emerged as potential suitors to sign the defender, who can play at both left-back and centre-back. New manager Russell Martin is said to be keen on bringing Toffolo to Ibrox but the Light Blues face competition for his signature. The 29-year-old is claimed to be wanted by Sunderland, who earned promotion from the EFL Championship