The experience defender has recently left Nottingham Forest.

Rangers have Sunderland for competition when it comes the race to a star who’s just left Nottingham Forest.

The Light Blues have a new head coach in Russell Martin and he is set to be backed in the transfer market by new owners Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises. A host of players have been linked with a move to Rangers including Conor Coady, Jamie Vardy and Flynn Downes.

Harry Toffolo has left the City Ground with the best wishes of everyone associated with the Premier League club, after three years there following a move from Huddersfield Town. He is now a free agent and reportedly is keen on a move to Ibrox, but according to the Sun, “Sunderland are also in the hunt” when it comes to Toffolo.

Rangers and Sunderland turn transfer rivals

The Black Cats are back in the Premier League after promotion via the play-offs and could offer Toffolo a chance to remain in England. He was a bit part player for Nottingham Forest on the pitch last season but his contributions off the park have made him a fan favourite at his now ex club, displayed by an open letter to Toffolo by Nottingham Forest Community Trust CEO Harry Osborne.

He said: “Dear Harry, On behalf of everyone at Nottingham Forest Community Trust, I want to express our heartfelt thanks for the incredible dedication, passion, and authenticity you’ve brought to our community work during your time at the football club. From the moment you arrived, your commitment to making a difference off the pitch was clear. Appointed as a Mental Health Ambassador for our flagship Tricky to Talk programme, you used your platform to break down stigma, share your own experiences with courage, and help others feel seen and supported.

“Your honesty and openness made a profound impact and will continue to resonate with so many across our community. That commitment was recognised when you were named Nottingham Forest’s PFA Community Champion for the 2023/24 Premier League season – a richly deserved honour that reflected not just what you did, but the way you did it: with empathy, humility, and a clear sense of purpose. Whether speaking to young people, attending mental health workshops, or engaging with children at our soccer schools, you consistently went above and beyond. You’ve shown what it truly means to represent the badge – not just in competition, but in community.

Who have Rangers got at left-back?

“Thank you, Harry. Your legacy at Nottingham Forest Community Trust is one of compassion, leadership, and genuine connection. We wish you every success in the next chapter of your journey and hope you carry with you the same pride we feel having worked alongside you.”

Currently, Rangers have Jefte and Ridvan Yilmaz as left-back options but the latter has been consistently linked with moves away from the club. Sunderland meanwhile have Dennis Cirkin and Trai Hume to call upon as they move up to England’s top table, although Rangers can offer European football which their rival suitors can’t.