A star Rangers boss Phillipe Clement made clear he wanted this season has started the Champions League term in style.

Abdallah Sima was an impressive performer in an otherwise disappointing campaign at Ibrox, despite a League Cup win. He joined on loan from Brighton in the summer of 2023 and netted 16 times with two assists while in blue, even with some injury problems during the campaign.

Clement said during the summer that the Brighton winger was a player he wanted back in his ranks during the transfer window, but it was not a deal they were able to get through. Sima instead moved to Ligue 1 with Brest, who are in this year’s revamped league phase in the Champions League.

On his fourth outing in their opening match against Sturm Graz, Sima started the competition in style by scoring the winner in a 2-1 success. A long looping ball into the box found him with his back, before he turned a fired a low effort into the bottom corner, which helped win the attacker Player of the Match. The goal was described as ‘wonderful’ by TNT Sports.

Speaking in the summer on a possible Rangers move for Sima, Clement said: “I’ve been in touch with him, of course. He’s like one of my sons. Abda loves the club. He loves our way of playing we had last season and his role in that. He loved his team-mates and the staff.

“But at the end of the day, Brighton is the owner so it’s all about the money then. At the moment it’s not possible. But we will see along the way if there comes a possibility because we would love to get him back.”