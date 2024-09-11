The midfielder left Rangers in the summer. | SNS Group

He left Rangers earlier this year and his latest transfer might not be working out.

John Lundstram’s move to Trabzonspor could already be at a dead end just months after leaving Rangers.

The midfielder moved to Turkey after his contract at Ibrox expired last season. Uncertainty has reigned after the Black Sea outfit parted company with head coach Abdullah Avci - who recruited both Lundstram and ex-Ibrox star Borna Barisic - last month.

The legendary Senol Gunes has been named as his replacement, having made over 400 appearances for Trabzonspor as a player – winning six Super Lig titles - and this is his fourth spell in the dugout.

Already abroad, Lundstram has been the centre of a weird stand-off with Trabzonspor’s technical director after private comments were leaked of him berating the former Rangers midfielder. Now club president Ertugrul Dogan has hinted at exile for the battler.

He says that if the manager makes a request over a star in his squad, it will be taken into consideration, as Lundstram’s future is addressed with a bizarre yoghurt.

Dogan told Sporx: “Our latest transfers were previously agreed upon (with the old manager). We added young and important players to our squad. I think we will earn money (from them) in the future.

“If our coach makes a request from us, we will take action immediately. We have forwarded the players we have previously scouted to him, and he is currently reviewing them.

“Our coach and Lundstram haven’t even met yet. However, these players joined upon Abdullah Avci’s request. Each coach has a different way of eating yoghurt. If (Gunes) has a request, we will consider it.”