Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rangers and Celtic are both back in action on Sunday afternoon

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Livingston player Ryan McGowan has said it is ‘clear’ to see how far ahead Celtic are of Rangers. The Hoops are currently sat top of the Scottish Premiership table as they eye another title.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have won 15 of their first 17 league fixtures so far this season. They are yet to lose in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic have 47 points on the board and are 12 points ahead of Rangers. The Hoops are also 13 ahead of Aberdeen in 3rd.

McGowan, who is 35-years-old, signed for Livingston earlier this year. He has said on The Scottish Football Podcast: “Yeah, I think that they’re (Rangers) not at the level to even compete with Celtic in anything.

“You know, one-off games? Yeah, possibly, but as an overall squad over a campaign, it’s just clear to see how far ahead Celtic are, and as painful as that is to hear for a lot of Rangers fans, it’s just reality at the moment. And, you know, Philippe Clement said that he doesn’t have those types of options off the bench.”

Rangers were beaten 2-1 away at St Mirren last time out and they will be eager to bounce back with a win against Motherwell at Fir Park on Sunday afternoon. Pressure is building on Philippe Clement’s side to start getting more victories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gers have the chance to bolster their ranks in the upcoming January transfer window. They also have the opportunity to let some players head out the exit door as well this winter to pave the way for new arrivals.

As for Celtic, they will want to keep their momentum going over the coming weeks. Brendan Rodgers’ men won 4-0 at home to Motherwell in their last clash after goals by Arne Engels, Daizen Maeda, Nicolas Kuhn and Reo Hatate and are back in action with another match at Celtic Park against St Johnstone.

Speaking after their latest win, Rodgers said: "Motherwell were very organised and made it difficult for us in the first half. We saw that against Dundee United, we had to improve in that aspect, keep going and take the risk with the passes.

"In the second half we just needed to up the tempo and the players did that ever so well, pressed the game when we had to, and we looked really creative. At this time in the season it's difficult to play in quick succession but I thought the players' focus in the game was very good. They didn't panic and they got the rewards."