Steven Gerrard was thrilled to see Alfredo Morelos etch his name into the Rangers history books by netting his 100th goal for the club but has challenged the striker to build on the milestone.

The Colombian struck the match winner against St Mirren on Sunday as he became the latest Gers player to hit the century mark, joining a select group of strikers including Ally McCoist, Kenny Miller, Derek Johnstone and Kris Boyd.

Gerrard’s men had to grind out a 2-1 comeback victory over the in-form Buddies in Paisley with talisman Morelos heading home James Tavernier’s delivery to clinch maximum points.

Connor Ronan’s sensational long-range strike had given St Mirren a fourth minute lead before Kemar Roofe levelled from the penalty spot after Ianis Hagi was tripped inside the box.

Moments later Morelos completed the turnaround to spark wild celebrations as the Light Blues moved three points clear of second placed Hearts, who drew 1-1 with Dundee, in the Scottish Premiership.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Gerrard praised the striker’s contribution but has challenged him to aim higher in his pursuit to become a real club legend.

He said: “A bit of good play which was rare from us got Alfredo his goal so congratulations to him.

“From his personal point of view it’s fantastic and for everyone connected with the club we are all very proud of that.

“That’s what we want our number nines to do – run through the goal. We know we’ve got the service from the sides and it was a fantastic cross from James.

“But for me he needs to go on now and have more targets and aim for more and be hungry for more goals.

“A hundred goals for any clubs at any level is a magnificent achievement and I said last week he will smash 100 and hopefully go on to get more for Rangers.

“He’s definitely got the ability and the talent, and we’ll provide the service. He’s just got to go and execute.”

Without being at their best once again, the Gers managed to stretch their lead at the top of the table and Gerrard was delighted with they way his side responded to such an early setback.

He added: “It’s another big win. My two scorers have been big for us again and managed to flip this result around for us.

“That’s Kemar Roofe’s 50th appearances and he has 26 goals so we’ve got two poaches or goal scorers in our armoury now which is fantastic for me.

“We are pleased with the result and the outcome, but it took us 20-25 minutes to get going. We were second best in the opening stages.

“St Mirren started really aggressively, they were on the front foot and they were the better team. We conceded a poor goal from our point of view, it was a square pass.

“To be fair to the kid it was an excellent finish and I thought he played well throughout the game, but from that moment our reaction and character was top drawer.