The latest on Rangers' search for a manager as Steven Gerrard drops out of the running

Former Rangers chairman Dave King has urged the Light Blues to re-appoint Steven Gerrard as manager ahead of the new season.

The Light Blues are actively searching for a long-term successor to Philippe Clement after deciding against giving Barry Ferguson the role on a permanent basis.

Gerrard is credited with leading Rangers to their most recent league title in 2020/21 and is one of only two managers since 1900 to have finished a top-flight season unbeaten.

However, his managerial reputation has plateaued since his departure from Ibrox after an unsuccessful spell in the Premier League with Aston Villa and an equally disappointing stint in the Middle East with Saudi side Al Ettifaq.

King rates Gerrard highly from his time in the dugout and in recent weeks, he’s been widely viewed by the bookmakers as the most suitable candidate to return.

However, that trend has changed in recent days, with many insiders now claiming that recently-departed Real Madrid assistant Davide Ancelotti is the front-runner, with ex Southampton boss and Rangers defender Russell Martin being viewed as the second choice option.

Dave King urges Rangers to reconsider Steven Gerrard stance

Ex-Ibrox chief Dave King feels Steven Gerrard is the man to take Rangers forward as the club aim to knock Celtic off their perch.

He told Record Sport: “I'd be very surprised if they haven't spoken to him because Steven is the obvious choice. I think I know him well enough to fairly accurately state it would be unfinished business for him.

“Steven left at a time he didn't want to leave. That's a fact. And the team was still top of the league at the time that he left. He wanted to defend that title. I think he would have defended the title had he stayed.

“So from Steven's personal point of view and where he is at the moment, I think he'd love nothing more than to come back to the club and take on the challenge of restoring it.

“And it's not just about one title because the project that we hope we're starting now is a project to make Rangers the dominant number one team in Scotland.

“It's not about winning another league title. It's about really putting Rangers back at the top.This is a project. It's not a one-off. And I think Steven would be perfect for that.”

Steven Gerrard drops out of the running for Rangers job

Despite Dave King’s claims that Steven Gerrard would be suited for a Rangers return, it looks increasingly likely that both the former England captain and the Ibrox heavyweights will move in a different direction.

Record Sport claims Gerrard is considering backing out of the race entirely amid concerns that he’d struggled to relocate his wife Alex back to Scotland once again.

It’s understood Gerrard’s camp had held initial discussions with the men fronting up the hunt for a new boss before deciding to remain living in the Middle East for another 12 months in what’s described as a ‘lifestyle choice.’

it’s believed Gerrard is thought to be open to a return to the helm at Ibrox at some stage in the future but not at this particular point in time, meaning it’s likely to be a straight shoot-out between Carlo Ancelotti’s son Davide, who has acted as his fathers assistant at Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton and Real Madrid without ever managing himself or Russell Martin, who has experience with MK Dons, Swansea City and Southampton along with 15 appearances as a player during a loan spell in 2018.

Rangers begin a new era of ownership under the 49ers Group this summer and are expected to make their decision in the near future ahead of a defining summer window for the club.