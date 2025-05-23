Steven Gerrard has been described as a perfect fit for an English club

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Aston Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie has tipped ex-Rangers boss Steven Gerrard to follow in the footsteps of Frank Lampard and resume his managerial career in the English Championship.

Gerrard has been out of a job since January after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq. His 18-month spell in the Middle East was ultimately unsuccessful and having reuniting with Michael Beale for the final months of his spell Dammam, the pair were unable to get the team firing on all cylinders despite signings such as Jordan Henderson, Demarai Gray, Jack Hendry, Georginio Wijnaldum and ex-Celtic forward Moussa Dembele among others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Liverpool captain has been heavily linked with a sentimental return to Rangers following Philippe Clement’s departure in February, with interim boss Barry Ferguson no longer be in charge of the squad heading into next season.

Steven Gerrard backed to take Sheffield Wednesday job

Danny Rohl is expected to leave Sheffield Wednesday this summer after nearly two years in charge of the South Yorkshire side. The 36-year-old spearheaded the Owls to a great escape last season after their worst start to a Championship campaign in the competitions history under predecessor Xisco Munoz.

Rohl arrived with no senior managerial experience to take on his first ever job and quickly went about improving results and changing the trajectory of the club. After securing a 20th place finish last term, he improved standards and secured a commendable 12th place despite operating on a smaller budget than many of the teams around them.

The Athletic claims the young coach is unlikely to stay at Hillsborough and add that a number of clubs are keeping tabs on his availability. Rangers are touted to be one of them although it’s not clear if he’s the number one target, with speculation regarding David Ancelotti, Steven Gerrard and Marco Rose also making the headlines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

H endrie said regarding Gerrard, Via Football League World : “Danny Rohl has been linked with every club at the moment. In the Championship and further afield. So, it does look like he will inevitably leave. I'd love to see Steven Gerrard back in the English game. Obviously, it didn't really work for him when he went to Villa, which was a disappointment on every level.

“But he has been away, he's been in Saudi, trying something different. It was absolutely incredible what he did at Rangers, and sometimes you need to step away from the English game to come back.

“I'm sure he'll have learned a lot in that time. So, I think it'd be great to see. We've got Frank Lampard at Coventry, we've got Michael Carrick at Middlesbrough, all learning their trade still. But I personally think it'd be a good appointment for Sheffield Wednesday if that was to happen.”

What next for Steven Gerrard?

Steven Gerrard was sacked after just 12 months at Aston Villa and has seen his stock fall further after an underwhelming spell in the Middle East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he’s still held in high regard at Rangers for his achievements at Ibrox and the manner in which he won the league. In the 2020/21 campaign the Light Blues ended a nine-year period Celtic dominance in style, finishing the season unbeaten with a record points tally of 102 while conceding just 13 goals all season.

He departed in October the following season but is also credited with laying the groundwork for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side which reached the Europa League final before falling short against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The decision regarding a new manager is expected to lay with the 49ers Enterprises Group, who led Leeds United into the Premier League by winning the Championship title. They’ll be targeting a big name that can give fans confidence that they can knock Celtic off their perch after a period of dominance under Brendan Rodgers and predecessor Ange Postecoglou.

READ MORE: Steven Gerrard could bring controversial ex Rangers man to club as pundit makes case in Mo Johnston comparison