The Liverpool icon has travelled down south with first-team coach Michael Beale also in the capital

Steven Gerrard has been spotted getting off a train in London as Aston Villa close in on their main target.

Local reporters claim the deal is “all but done” with a move to the Midlands now seemingly certain for the Rangers manager.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to sources at talkSPORT, the English Premier League outfit are confident of completing the required paperwork to unveil the Liverpool legend as their new head coach by the end of the week.

The Ibrox Channel posted a video on social media of Gerrard stepping off a train with speculation circulating that he has travelled down to the capital to hold talks with Aston Villa’s Chief Executive Christian Purslow.

If formalities are completed, Gerrard would take over the reins from Dean Smith in the dugout after he was axed in the aftermath of a fifth consecutive Premier League defeat that has saw the club plummet down the table to 16th place.

Aston Villa correspondent for Birmingham Live Ashley Preece, says he expects an announcement to made soon.

He tweeted this lunchtime: “Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa all but done as he finalises his backroom staff. I’m expecting an announcement within the next 24 to 48 hours if not sooner.”

With the international break taking place this week, Rangers supporters will hope Gerrard is just in London for England’s World Cup Qualifier against Albania on Friday night.

However, the presence of Gers first-team coach Michael Beale outside a city centre underground station will be a cause for concern to fans.