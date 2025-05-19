Rangers are exploring a potential partnership with Championship side Raith Rovers.

Raith Rovers’ Supporters Liaison Officers have responded to the report that the club are ‘exploring a cooperation agreement’ with Rangers.

The Light Blues are reportedly considering a number of lower league clubs to enter into a partnership with from next season. According to Record Sport, Rangers have set their sights on Raith Rovers and a deal with the Fife club could be on the cards.

The suggested proposal is part of the new plans brought in by the Scottish FA to promote more opportunities for young talent in Scotland to earn top level exposure as they progress through their careers.

An agreement would mean a club can send out a number of players on loan each season but they can switch between the two clubs as many times as they wish, both in and outside of transfer window dates.

Raith Rovers SLO respond to Rangers connection report

The report of a potential cooperation deal between Rangers and Raith Rovers has split opinions online. Supporters of the Kirkcaldy side have responded to the report and a number of them aren’t on board with the idea so far.

Raith Rovers’ Supporters Liaison Officers have provided some context on the news and have confirmed the club has indeed been in talks with Rangers over a potential agreement.

“Can the supporters have some sort of clarification on this from the club? Because it's clearly not something that the fans are happy about going by the online reaction and when out at community Grassroots games this weekend,” a fan asked the liaison officers on X.

“I’ll certainly ask the question - definitely a mixed reaction from what I’ve seen and read so it’ll be interesting to see if there’s any truth to it,” SLO Craig Smith replied.

“Spoke to Dean [General Manager] and we’ve had talks with a number of clubs over these ‘cooperation partnerships’. There have been talks with Rangers but no proposal as yet. Also reassured no decision will be made anytime soon or without some sort of consultation, whoever we choose, if any.”

Rangers view Raith Rovers collaboration as beneficial for both clubs

Rangers have dismantled a large bulk of their current B team and are looking at multiple potential cooperation plans starting next season. The Ibrox side reportedly believe an agreement with Raith Rovers would ‘be beneficial’ for both clubs.

The Light Blues would be able to send younger players out on loan to Rovers, allowing them the chance to play regular football away from competing for a senior spot at Ibrox. Rovers manager Barry Robson would also be able to bolster his ranks without spending major money on new signings and wages.

Raith Rovers finished the Championship season in fifth, with 53 points on the board, two behind Partick Thistle. Meanwhile, Rangers are looking ahead to a summer of significant changes as they await the arrival of a new manager.