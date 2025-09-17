A group of Rangers fans have been called out by a radio presenter over a recent statement.

A talkSPORT presenter has called out a Rangers ultras group over their statement calling for Russell Martin and Patrick Stewart to leave.

The Union Bears have released a statement ahead of this weekend’s Premier Sports Cup quarter final with Hibs, threatening action if the head coach and CEO are not sacked. Rangers lost 2-0 in the Premiership versus Hearts at the weekend to leave them 10th in the table and staring at three wins from 12 under the ex-Southampton boss.

Several fans have lost faith in the head coach and now protests could kick off if he remains at Rangers into the weekend. That has caught the attention of talkSPORT, and on his mid morning show, host Jim White has called on the ultras group to put a voice to their statement and stop hiding with an expansion on their reasons for wanting change.

Jim White calls out Rangers

White said: “The Union bears, a group of ultras, is what they’re known as. They are not happy with Russell Martin as manager of the football club and Patrick Stewart as chief executive. They want them out and it they don’t get booted out they leave this group of fans no option but to act. So let’s hear from you. The threat is there and the threat is seemingly real. So do you want to expand on it? Or do you want to hide behind your statement? Let us know. If you are brave enough, come to air.”

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan also hit out at the Union Bears. He said: “Russell Martin gets off a bus to see ‘this man’s got to be gotten out of our football club’. He hasn’t shown that he’s not capable of running Rangers in the long-term. He’s shown that he’s not capable of running Rangers in the short-term.

“This hysterical reaction, this over-the-top reaction to the ‘they didn’t want him in the first place’. I don’t care whether Russell Martin stays at Rangers or he doesn’t, right? I just don’t like the idea that people can shout people out of jobs without giving people enough.

Simon Jordan on possible Rangers protests

“People get to 10-11 games and it has to be that the owners of Rangers that walk through the door, they didn’t just allow their chief executive to make a decision because I would be amazed if they did. These are guys that know their way around football. These are guys that are not wet behind the ears that don’t understand the scale of the football club. [They] do understand the ramifications of making decisions.

“And it looks like Russell [Martin] is struggling and it looks like there may well be an argument to suggest that he isn’t capable of doing the Rangers job. I’m not making that argument. I’m making the argument that football fans have got a right to express their views, but they got to pack it in when they get carried away with themselves.

“And that they can dictate and determine what people don’t do and they’re not informed of everything.”