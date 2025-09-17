Ex Southampton boss has overseen the club's worst start to a league season for 47 years, having failed to win any of his first five Premiership games

Senior Rangers' figures have reportedly started making contact with managerial alternatives to Russell Martin – despite throwing their support behind the under-fire head coach.

The Ibrox board have been urged by livid supporters to act now and part ways with the former Southampton boss, who was their first appointment for the top job in Govan and has overseen one of the worst starts to a season in the club's history.

The Light Blues crashed out of the Champions League after an embarrassing two-legged mauling from Belgian side Club Brugge and are now winless in five Premiership matches following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at home to Hearts – which has left them nine points off top spot and closer to the relegation zone than being in the title mix.

Despite the ever-increasing pressure, Rangers chairman Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises have made it clear they won't be dispensing with Martin's services just yet three months into his reign - a decision that was met with widespread anger among fan groups.

However, the Daily Record claim that conversations are being had privately behind the scenes with a view to planning for life beyond Martin. It’s understood that phone calls have been made to several alternative options.

And, according to the Record’s chief football reporter Keith Jackson, that decision could arrive as soon as this weekend if they suffer another loss against Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals.

Rangers Supporters Association make bold Ibrox chiefs accusation

The news comes after the Rangers Supporters Association renewed their calls for Martin to be sacked - going as far as to accuse senior officials of “damaging” the club by failing to remove him from his position.

In a blistering statement released on Tuesday, they said: “The Rangers Supporters Association maintains our position regarding the head coach. The continued lack of visible action from the club is deeply concerning, especially in light of poor performances on the pitch and falling ticket sales.

“This inaction is damaging the club rather than helping it. We are also aware that our members clubs are being directly affected, with apathy already beginning to set in among supporters.

“The club must act now to resolve this situation and set out a clear strategy for the way forward.”