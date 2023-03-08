Light Blues boss Michael Beale has confirmed his starting XI’s to face Hibernian at Easter Road.

Michael Beale will be eager to maintain his excellent record in the Scottish Premiership but they face a difficult task against Lee Johnson’s in-form side who are on a an seven match unbeaten run in the league.

The Gers previous trip to Leith saw Alfredo Morelos sent off after John Lundstram has been wrongly dismissed as the Hibees secured a 2-2 draw. What does tonight’s contest have in store?

When Hibs and Rangers entertainment usualy follows . (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Beale has named an unchanged line-up to the side that started Saturday’s 3-1 Premiership win over Kilmarnock at Ibrox, with Croatian striker Antonio Colak again favoured over Morelos up front.

Winger Rabbi Matondo is named on the bench after a lenghty absence through injury but there’s no place in the matchday squad for John Souttar and Ridvan Yilmaz who stepped up their return to full fitness by starting for the club’s B team in their Glasgow Cup defeat to Celtic on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich loanee Malik Tillman is deemed not fit enough to be included, while Kemar Roofe and Tom Lawrence won’t feature until next season owing to injury.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash...

Rangers starting XI (4-3-3)

Allan McGregor; James Tavernier (c), Connor Goldson, Ben Davies, Borna Barisic; Ryan Jack, Nicolas Raskin; Todd Cantwell, Fashion Sakala, Ryan Kent, Antonio Colak.

And the bench...

Jon McLaughlin (GK), John Lundstram, Ianis Hagi, Rabbi Matondo, Glen Kamara, Alfredo Morelos, Scott Wright, Scott Arfield, Adam Devine.

Hibernian starting XI (4-2-3-1)

