Everything you need to know to tune into Rangers’ Scottish Premiership clash against and Hibernian at Easter Road.

Rangers twice came from behind to defeat Hibs 3-2 at Ibrox the last time the teams met. Picture: SNS

Rangers managed to rebound from the disappointment of losing the Viaplay Cup final last month by beating Kilmarnock 3-1 in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend and Michael Beale’s side are back in action against Hibs at Easter Road on Wednesday.

Barring two matches against their Glasgow rivals Celtic, the Ibrox side have won every match since Michael Beale took charge back in November. However, they continue to languish nine points behind the Hoops and a section of Gers fans have been demanding major changes to the club’s board structure.

The match will mark Hibernian’s first game in Leith since the sudden passing of owner Ron Gordon and a special tribute is planned on what is expected to be an emotional night in the Capital. A minute’s applause was held in memory of Gordon prior to the Scottish League Cup final.

Rangers' Scott Arfield and Marijan Čabraja of Hibs vie for the ball during the last Easter Road meeting between Hibs and Rangers

The hosts are currently on a seven-match unbeaten run in the top-flight with five victories and two draw in that stretch, including Saturday’s 3-1 win over ten-man Livingston where Lee Johnson’s side responded well from an early set-back to take maximum points including a second hald brace from Elie Youan.

Hearts were the last side to beat their Edinburgh neighbours at the start of January and the Hibees can solidify their top four credentials with a victory here but they have failed to beat the Light Blues on home soil since 2016.

Rangers, on the other hand, showed few signs of any hangover from their disappointing League Cup final defeat as the raced into a 3-0 lead against Killie on Saturday but were unable to repicate that level of intensity after the break, conceding a consolation to Jeriel Dorsett.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to tune in if you won’t be at Easter Road...

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Hibernian vs Rangers (Scottish Premiership)

Where: Easter Road, Leith, Edinburgh

When: Wednesday, March 8th – kick-off 7.45pm (UK time)

Odds: Hibernian 19/4 | Draw 16/5 | Rangers 11/20 (*Odds from Skybet.com correct at time of writing*)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

No, unfortunately the game will not be broadcast live. BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene highlights will be aired at 11.25pm, while highlights will also pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Fans can also catch highlights on each of the clubs’ official YouTube channels.

There is no pay-per-view option available. Rangers TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Who are the match officials

Referee Don Robertson is the man in the middle. He will be assisted by Alan Mulvanny and Drew Kirkland, with Craig Napier named as the fourth official. David Dickinson is in charge of VAR, assisted by Gary Hilland.

What’s the latest team news?

Michael Beale has reported “no fresh injuries” after Saturday’s victory over Kilmarnock. Kemar Roofe (calf) and Tom Lawrence have been ruled out for the rest of the season, with the latter requiring another operation on a troublesome knee problem. They join fellow long-term absentees Steven Davis and Filip Helander.

Central defender John Souttar made his long-awaited comeback as a late substitute at the weekend and Turkish left-back Ridvan Yilmaz is closing in on a return to action with Sunday’s Scottish Cup against against Raith Rovers scheduled as a possible return date.

Speaking last week, Beale said: “He’s back in training but only for seven days so I’d like him maybe to get some minutes in a B Team game or behind closed doors just to make sure. But he looks in a good place.”

The injury nightmares suffered by Rangers Tom Lawrence since his move to Scotland last summer show no signs of abatting after Michael Beale revealed the midfielder has required a second knee operation. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

On Lawrence and Roofe, he added: “Tom has had another operation and won’t be available until the back end of pre-season. (He) was back training in isolation, but had some real discomfort when he was running. They had a look and they had to do a procedure.

“Unfortunately with Kemar he’s going through a tough time at the moment and he will be away to see someone as we need to get to the end of this. He has a problem with his calf but there are one or two other things that could be leading to that that have been nagging. Me and him have had a real heart to heart. He’s a boy that I’m really close to. I want to see him get some light at the end of the tunnel so we’re going to get some advice on that.”

Malik Tillman is still struggling with a hamstring issue, but youngster Alex Lowry and veteran Scott Arfield are back in contention.

Hibernian will be without the services of winger Aiden McGeady for the remainder of the campaign after suffering a severe hamstring injury, while fan favourite Martin Boyle has also been ruled out until next season. Rocky Bushiri remains out wth a broke ankle, Harry McKirdy is nursing a similar issue and doubts remains over the participation of Jake Doyle-Hayes.

What have both managers’ said?

Michael Beale:

Michael Beale has only lost one match since taking over as Rangers boss. Picture: Craig Foy / SNS

Michael Beale expressed his condolences after the death of Hibernian owner Ron Gordon as his side prepare for a midweek trip to Easter Road. The Rangers boss is expecting an open and expansive contest in the Capital.

He stated: “Our condolences go to Ronald Gordon and his family. It will be an emotional night against a good opponent and it should make for an interesting game.

“Our away form is strong and we will go there confident. It should make for a good game. It makes for a nicer game of football when two teams go head to head. It is always a good game when we go to Easter Road.

“The next 13/14 games we have to win as many games as we can and retain the Scottish Cup. This is a pivotal week, but every week is always an important one at Rangers. We controlled the game at the weekend but we have to be more ruthless in the final third.”

Lee Johnson:

Hibs boss Lee Johnson celebrates at full time after the 4-1 victory over Livingston

Hibs will take to the pitch in Leith for the first time since the passing of former owner Ron Gordon following a battle with cancer last month. Manager Lee Johnson and his squad will attend a memorial service in Edinburgh on Tuesday before looking ahead of the game.

He said: “It’s my job to lift the players because there’s going to be that feeling grief, a sombre feeling if you like, but at the same time, I also want to celebrate Ron’s life and I want that energy and enthusiasm to come out in our performance, as it did on Saturday.

“It will be another emotional day, no doubt about that, and all me and the players can do is concentrate on putting on a big performance to make everybody proud.

“Rangers will be a tough game but we are in a place where we truly believe we can get something. We carry a threat and they will have to be aware of our threats. I genuinely feel like we can have a go at them and make it uncomfortable for them. I’m excited about the game.