Light Blues boss Michael Beale has confirmed his starting XI to face the Dons at Pittodrie.

Rangers are aiming to close the gap on rivals rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table to 10 points when they face third-placed Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

The Ibrox side haven’t lost to the Dons in the league since September 2016 with six wins in that time. However, interim boss Barry Robson has revitalised the North East outfit as they look to close in on securing Europa League football next season.

With Celtic slipping up at home to Motherwell on Saturday, Michael Beale’s side must apply some pressure with just five post-split matches remaining after today’s encounter. Victory would also ensure the Gers carry some momentum into next weekend’s Scottish Cup Old Firm derby.

Scott Arfield was the stoppage-time hero when he netted twice in the closing minutes to seal a 3-2 win for Rangers on their previous visit to the Granite City, but he has to settle for a place among the substitutes with Beale naming an unchanged starting eleven to the side that ran out 5-2 winners over St Mirren last weekend.

Ryan Kent is still ruled out through injury. Alfredo Morelos keeps his place up from, whilst John Souttar continues to partner Ben Davies at centre-back.

Left-back Ridvan Yilmaz is named on the bench alongside B-Team youngsters Zak Lovelace and Bailey Rice. There is no place in the matchday squad for Scott Wright, joining Connor Goldson, Antonio Colak, Ryan Jack, Alex Lowry on the sidelines and not yet ready for a return to action.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash...

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Allan McGregor; James Tavernier (c), John Souttar, Ben Davies, Borna Barisic; John Lundstram, Nicolas Raskin; Todd Cantwell, Malik Tillman, Fashion Sakala; Alfredo Morelos.

And the bench...

Jon McLaughlin (GK), Ridvan Yilmaz, Ianis Hagi, Rabbi Matondo, Glen Kamara, Scott Arfield, Leon King, Zak Lovelace, Bailey Rice.

Aberdeen starting XI (3-4-3)

