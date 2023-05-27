Light Blues boss Michael Beale has confirmed his starting XI to face the Buddies at the SMiSA Stadium.

Michael Beale has already said “good riddance” to the 2022/23 season as his Rangers side prepare to finish off a disappointing campaign on a positive note against St Mirren in Paisley.

The Ibrox side looked on course to secure maximum points against Hearts in midweek but a 93rd minute equaliser from Garang Kuol saw the visitors snatch a last-gasp share of the spoils. The Buddies have already had a campaign to remember after clinching a top-six finish for the first time but has struggled for consistency in recent times, losing 3-0 to Aberdeen in their penultimate fixture.

Rangers, however, can take confidence from their impressive record on their travels, haing won nine of their previous 11 away league matches and they will be look to end the season on a high and set the foundations for next season with a win at the SMiSA Stadium.

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos is held back by St Mirren's Marcus Fraser during the previous clash in Paisley in November. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Beale has made FOUR changes to the side who drew at home to the Jambos on Wednesday night. Veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor bows out, while Leon King, Glen Kamara and Alfredo Morelos miss out - the latter having already jetted out of Glasgow Airport last night.

The quartet are replaced in the starting XI by Robby McCrorie, Ryan Jack, Ianis Hagi and Rabbi Matondo. Croatian striker Antonio Colak is fit enough for a place on the bennch alongside youngster King, Devine, Lowry and Rice. Scott Arfield could make his final appearance for the club as a substitute.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash...

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Robby McCrorie; James Tavernier (c), John Souttar, John Lundstram, Ridvan Yilmaz; Ryan Jack, Nicolas Raskin; Todd Cantwell, Ianis Hagi, Rabbi Matondo, Fashion Sakala.

And the bench...

Allan McGregor (GK), Antonio Colak, Scott Wright, Borna Barisic, Scott Arfield, Leon King, Adam Devine, Alex Lowry, Bailey Rice.