New signing Kieran Dowell watched on from the stands as the Light Blues ended the season unbeaten on home soil.

Rangers and Hearts played out and entertaining 2-2 draw in their penultimate Scottish Premiership clash of the season to ensure Michael Beale’s side finished their league campaign unbeaten at Ibrox.

On an emotionally-charged evening in Govan as fans turned out in their numbers to pay tribute to the club’s five departing stars - Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Allan McGregor, Scott Arfield and Filip Helander - the Light Blues conceded a last-gasp equaliser to deny them maximum points.

Lawrence Shankland silenced the home crowd after just 48 seconds with a close range finish which was checked by VAR after initally being ruled out for offside. The Jambos were aiming to keep their faint hopes of a third-place finish alive but they surrended the lead when Todd Cantwell and Fashion Sakala netted to turn the game on its head.

However, there was to be late drama as Newcastle United loanee Garang Koul scored in the third minute of stoppage time to level for the Jambos. New Light Blues signing Kieran Dowell watched on from the directors box just a few hours after the ex-Norwich City midfielder was unveiled as the club’s first summer signing.

Rangers will round off a disappointing top-flight campaign with a visit to St Mirren on Saturday. Here, we take a look at the story of the match through the camera lense:

1 . Fashion Sakala of Rangers is sent flying after a challenge from Jambos defender James Hill.

2 . Hearts players celebrate Shankland putting the away side in front inside the first minute. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

3 . New Rangers signing Kieran Dowell watches the action unfold at Ibrox.

4 . Rangers attacker Todd Cantwell played a starring role once again as he vies with Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland.