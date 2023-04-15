Register
Team news: Rangers and St Mirren announce starting line-ups for Scottish Premiership clash

Light Blues boss Michael Beale has confirmed his starting XI to face the Buddies at Ibrox.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 15th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 14:04 BST

Rangers boss Michael Beale has another injury crisis to contend with this weekend as St Mirren visit Ibrox Stadium in the penultimate game of the Scottish Premiership before the split.

It has been a busy week for the Light Blues behind the scenes following the announcement that sporting director Ross Wilson had departed the club for Nottingham Forest after being announced as their chief football officer.

However, focus has now shifted to this afternoon’s match as the Gers look to get back to winning ways after their disappointing 3-2 loss to Celtic last weekend. With their title chances all-but over, Beale’s side must keep the pressure on their fierce rivals and build up a bit of momentum heading into their Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park later this month.

Beale has made TWO changes to his starting eleven from the side that started last weekend’s Old Firm defeat at Parkhead, with John Lundstram and Fashion Sakala returning to the side with injured duo Ryan Jack and Ryan Kent dropping out of the matchday squad.

Connor Goldson, Ridvan Yilmaz, Antonio Colak and Scott Wright are also “unavailable” for today’s match, so three B-team youngsters - Kyle McAusland, Arron Lyall and Bailey Rice - are included among the substitutes.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash...

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Allan McGregor; James Tavernier (c), John Souttar, Ben Davies, Borna Barisic; John Lundstram, Nicolas Raskin; Fashion Sakala, Todd Cantwell, Malik Tillman; Alfredo Morelos.

And the bench...

Jon McLaughlin (GK), Ianis Hagi, Rabbi Matondo, Glen Kamara, Scott Arfield, Leon King, Kyle McAusland, Arron Lyall, Bailey Rice.

St Mirren starting XI (3-5-2)

