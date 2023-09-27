Rangers boss Michael Beale has named his starting XI to face the Lions for their Viaplay Cup quarter-final tie at Ibrox.

Rangers are eyeing a passage through to the semi-final stage of the Viaplay Cup this evening when they welcome Livingston to Ibrox.

Under-fire boss Michael Beale has managed to alleviate some of the mounting presusre on his shoulders over the last 10 days after his side recorded three successive victories over St Johnstone, Real Betis (Europa League) and Motherwell.

However, fans are growing frustrated by the laboured style of play on show, which hasn’t been great on the eye. Beale will be hoping for a much-improved showing from his players as they aim to take a step closer to winning the competition for the first time since 2011.

Livingston stand in their way of a place in the last-four draw, with David Martindale’s men limping to a 3-0 defeat over Celtic in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend. Before kick-off, a minute’s silence will be held in memory of former Gers and Aberdeen striker Jim Forrest, who passed away earlier today, aged 79.

Beale has made FOUR changes to his starting XI from the side that produced a lacklustre 1-0 win over Motherwell on Sunday. Borna Barisic, Rabbi Matondo, Scott Wright and Cyriel Dessers drop out, with Ridvan Yilmaz, Ryan Jack, Abdallah Sima and Kemar Roofe reinstated to the line-up.

The Light Blues boss has seemingly tweaked his formation and goes with a new-look frontline. Jack is drafted in to form a midfield base alongside John Lundstram and Jose Cifuentes, with Sam Lammers and Abdallah Sima playing off lone striker Kemar Roofe.

The injured Matondo is absent after being ruled out for up to six weeks with a knee injury, while Tom Lawrence, Nicolas Raskin, Todd Cantwell, Kieran Dowell and Danilo remain on the sidelines.

Centre-back Leon Balogun, who has been left out of recent matchday squads, is included on the bench along with youngsters Bailey Rice and Cole McKinnon who will he hopeful of getting more first-team experience.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups for tonight’s Scottish League Cup clash...

Rangers starting XI (4-3-2-1)

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (c), Connor Goldson, Ben Davies, Ridvan Yilmaz; John Lundstram, Ryan Jack, Jose Cifuentes; Sam Lammers, Abdallah Sima; Kemar Roofe.

And the bench...

Robby McCrorie (GK), John Souttar, Cyriel Dessers, Dujon Sterling, Scott Wright, Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic, Bailey Rice, Cole McKinnon.