Rangers boss Michael Beale has named his starting XI to face the La Liga side for their opening Europa League clash at Ibrox.

Rangers are back in Europa League action tonight for the first time since reaching the final of the competition two years ago.

The Light Blues host star-studded La Liga outfit Real Betis at Ibrox on Matchday One in what is the first competitive meeting between the two sides.

Michael Beale will hope his players can match-up to their Spanish opponents, with the two teams expected to battle it out for top spot in Group C, which also contains Czech outfit Sparta Prague and Cypriot side Aris Limassol.

Beale has made FOUR changes to his starting XI from the side that beat St Johnstone 2-0 at McDiarmid Park at the weekend. Ridvan Yilmaz (not included in European squad) drops out with Borna Barisic reclaiming the left-back spot.

Crocked striker Danilo (fractured cheekbone) and midfielder Nicolas Raskin (calf problem) both face a period on the sidelines through injury, while Sam Lammers drops to the bench. In come Jose Cifuentes, Rabbi Matondo and Abdallah Sima.

Ben Davies keep his place at centre-back in favour of John Souttar, while Todd Cantwell remains on the treatment table. Beale has gone with an attack-minded 4-2-3-1 formation, with Matondo and Sima supporting lone striker Kemar Roofe.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups for tonight’s Europa League clash on Matchday 1...

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (c), Connor Goldson, Ben Davies, Borna Barisic; John Lundstram, Jose Cifuentes; Tom Lawrence Rabbi Matondo, Abdallah Sima, Kemar Roofe.

And the bench...

Robby McCrorie (GK), Kieran Wright (GK), Cyriel Dessers, Sam Lammers, Dujon Sterling, Ryan Jack, John Souttar, Scott Wright, Leon King, Adam Devine, Cole McKinnon, Arron Lyall.