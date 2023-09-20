Rangers vs Real Betis live stream: how to watch Europa League clash on TV and online

The Gers welcome the La Liga outfit to Ibrox on Matchday 1 of the UEFA Europa League group stages.

Rangers begin their Europa League campaign on Thursday night with a home tie against La Liga outfit Real Betis.

Michael Beale’s side enter the group stage of the second tier competition after dropping out of the Champions League following a heavy 7-3 aggregate defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the qualifying play-off round.

As a result, they landed a top seeding position in a tournament that has delivered many memorbale nights for the Ibrox men, including an incredible run to the final in Seville before a heart-breaking penalty shoot-out loss to Eintracht Frankfurt back in May 2022.

Michael Beale urges his team on during Rangers' 2-0 win over St Johnstone.

Betis, who finished sixth in the Spanish top-flight last season, are managed by former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini and will be strong candidates to challenge for top spot in Group C. The possess a host of top player including former Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin, ex-Newcastle United attacker Ayoze Perez and former Real Madrid stars Isco and Rodri.

Beale and his players will recognise the importance of winning their home matches to give them a greater chance of qualifying from the a tough section.

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game on Matchday One.

Where and when will Real Betis v Rangers take place?

The game takes place at Ibrox Stadium on Thursday, September 21st and kick-off is scheduled for 8.00pm UK time.

Where can I watch the game?

The game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports. Coverage begins at 7.45pm on TNT Sports 3 - 15 minutes before kick-off. Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW.

Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News and TNT Sports. Rangers TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Who are the UEFA match officials?

Belgian referee Lawrence Visser has been appointed by UEFA as the man in the middle for Thursday’s match. The 33-year-old has refereed in the Champions League stage before and previously took charge of Rangers’ 2-0 win over Union Saint-Gilloise in Champions League qualifying last year.

