Interim boss Steven Davis has named his Rangers starting XI to face the Buddies in Paisley this afternoon.

Managerless Rangers arrive in Paisley to face St Mirren on Sunday afternoon looking to avoid losing their fourth domestic game of the season as they bid to keep tabs on Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.

Interim boss Steven Davis will be eyeing a vast improvement in performance level from his side against a Buddies outfit who currently sit above the Ibrox side in second place in the league table.

The Light Blues returned from Cyprus on Thursday night empty handed after losing 2-1 to Aris Limassol in their second Europa League group stage match.

From a domestic standpoint, the visitors are still reeling after slumping to a 3-1 loss at home to Aberdeen last weekend and with Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops extending their lead at the summit with a win over Kilmarnock on Saturday, anything less than maximum points could mean their title challenge, even at this early stage, is already slipping from their grasp.

Davis has made FOUR changes to his first-ever starting XI in Cyprus. Centre-back John Souttar, midfielder Jose Cifuentes, fully fit Kemar Roofe and 17-year-old striker Zak Lovelace - making his first start for the first-team - are drafted into the side.

Ben Davies, Scott Wright, Sam Lammers and Cyriel Dessers drop out of the side, with Wright absent from the matchday squad through suspension. There’s a place on the bench for a trio of youngsters, with Ross McCausland, Bailey Rice and Cole McKinnon included.

Todd Cantwell, Tom Lawrence, Danilo, Kieran Dowell, Rabbi Matondo and Leon Balogun remain on the sidelines. So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of today’s Scottish Premiership clash...

St Mirren starting XI (3-4-3)

Rangers starting XI (4-3-3)

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (c), Connor Goldson, John Souttar, Borna Barisic; John Lundstram, Nicolas Raskin, Jose Cifuentes; Abdallah Sima, Kemar Roofe, Zak Lovelace.

