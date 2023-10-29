Rangers manager Philippe Clement has named his starting XI to face the Jambos at Ibrox this afternoon.

Philippe Clement will aim to continue his unbeaten start as Rangers manager when his side host Hearts in their latest Scottish Premiership outing this afternoon.

Having picked up a crucial point in the Europa League on Thursday night after playing out a goalless draw with Czech champions Sparta Prague, Belgian boss Clement will hope his players can reproduce the type of performance that saw them ease Hibs aside 4-0 at Ibrox last weekend.

The Gers find themselves eight points behind league leaders Celtic, who drew 0-0 against the Hibees at Easter Road on Saturday, and will be aiming to cut the gap to just five points and complete a quickfire double over the Edinburgh clubs in the process.

The Jambos shipped four goals at home to Celtic last weekend, but talisman Lawrence Shankland managed to end his lenghty goal drought and will be key for Steven Naismith’s side are they look to recover from that 4-1 Tynecastle thrashing.

Clement has decided to make just ONE change to the team who started the stalemate in Prague on Thursday night as he reverts back to a 4-2-3-1 formation. Ridvan Yilmaz is available after being left out of the European squad by previous boss Michael Beale. The Turkish defender reclaims the left-back postion, with Ben Davies reverting to his preferred central defensive role. John Souttar drops to the bench.

Midfield duo Jose Cifuentes and Kieran Dowell and fit enough to feature among the substitutes.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of today’s Scottish Premiership clash...

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (c), Connor Goldson, Ben Davies, Ridvan Yilmaz; John Lundstram, Nicolas Raskin, Todd Cantwell; Sam Lammers, Abdallah Sima, Cyriel Dessers.

And the bench...

Robby McCrorie (GK), John Souttar, Ryan Jack, Jose Cifuentes, Kieran Dowell Scott Wright, Adam Devine, Ross McCausland, Danilo.