Rangers manager Philippe Clement has named his starting XI to face the Czech champions at Ibrox this evening.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers entertain Sparta Prague on Matchday 4 of their Europa League group stage campaign - with manager Philippe Clement knowing his team selection options are limited tonight.

Following another encouraging performance against Hearts in the Viaplay Cup semi-final at the weekend, the match against the Czech outfit presents the Ibrox side with an opportunity to take a major step forwards towards ensuring European football after Christmas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gers currently occupy third spot in Group C with four points from a possible nine so far. However, it is a closely contested section and if results go their way this evening, the Glasgow giants could be sitting top with two rounds of fixtures left to play.

Gers manager Philippe Clement has made only ONE change to his starting line-up from the team that started Sunday's Viaplay Cup semi-final win over Hearts at Hampden Park. Leon Balogun misses out after being excluded from the club's European squad. Ben Davies returns in his absence at left centre-back.

Hampden hero Scott Wright also fails to make the matchday squad after being labelled a 'serious doubt' by the Belgian in his pre-match media conference. Rabbi Matondo is back in training but this game comes too soon for the Welshman, but there’s among the substitutes for striker Kemar Roofe as he nears a return to full fitness following a short injury lay-off.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of tonight's Europa League clash in Govan...

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (c), Connor Goldson, Ben Davies, Borna Barisic; Ryan Jack, John Lundstram; Todd Cantwell, Sam Lammers, Abdallah Sima; Danilo.

And the bench...

Robby McCrorie (GK), Kieran Wright (GK), Cyriel Dessers, Tom Lawrence, Jose Cifuentes, Dujon Sterling, Kemar Roofe, Leon King, Adam Devine, Ross McCausland.