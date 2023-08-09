Light Blues boss Michael Beale has named his starting XI to face the Swiss side at Ibrox.

Rangers forward Danilo during a photocall at the new club Museum at New Edmiston House.

Michael Beale has been plotting out a path to the competition’s group stage by recruiting NINE new players this summer, with the Englishman knowing all too well the prize pot on offer for joining their Glasgow rivals and regining Premiership champions Celtic in the elite round.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Swiss club will provide a stern test for the Light Blues after they saw off Belgians KRC Genk in the previous round and have already sold out their stadium for the return leg in Geneva next Tuesday.

A two-legged play-off tie against either PSV Eindhoven of the Netherlands or Austrian’s SK Sturm Graz is on the cards for whoever progresses. The Dutch side have opened a three-goal cushion after running out 4-1 winners in their first-leg on Tuesday night.

Beale has made THREE changes to his starting eleven from the side that lost 1-0 to Kilmarnock in Ayrshire at the weekend. Ryan Jack replaces John Lundstram in the middle of the park, while Todd Cantwell comes in for Kieran Dowell and Danilo is handed his European debut in place of Abdallah Sima.

Jose Cifuentes is named among the substitutes once again, while fellow summer signing Dujon Sterling makes the bench. Winger Scott Wright is also included after a proposed transfer to newly-promoted Turkish Süper Lig outfit Pendikspor fell through.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of the Champions League qualifier...

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Jack Butland; John Souttar, James Tavernier (c), Connor Goldson, Borna Barisic; Ryan Jack, Nicolas Raskin; Todd Cantwell, Sam Lammers; Cyriel Dessers, Danilo.

And the bench...

Robby McCrorie (GK), Kieran Wright (GK), John Lundstram, Ianis Hagi, Jose Cifuentes, Abdallah Sima, Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, Scott Wright, Leon Balogun, Leon King, Adam Devine.