Michael Beale’s side are aiming to bounce back from a surprise defeat to Kilmarnock on the opening day of the new Scottish Premiership season.

Rangers entertain Swiss outfit Servette in the first-leg of the Champions League third qualifying round at Ibrox on Wednesday night in what is the first ever meeting between the two sides.

Michael Beale’s side will be hoping to secure an advantage heading into the return fixture when they travel to Geneva next week as the plot a route back to the elite stage of the competition for a second consecutive year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It has not been the start to the season Beale would have hoped for after his new-look side crashed to a surprise defeat to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in their opening Scottish Premiership clash of the campaign, with several new signings failing to impress.

It will take time for the Englishman’s nine new summer arrivals to settle and gel together quickly but they can’t afford another early season slip up, especially in European competition. The club endured a humiliating group stage campaign last year, suffering home-and-away defeats against Liverpool, Napoli and Ajax to finish rock bottom of their section with a goal difference of -20.

The Gers will be eager to make amends this time around against a Servette team who have already sprung a minor shock by knocking out Belgian club KRC Genk during a tense two-legged showdown to reach this stage.

Following a 1-1 draw in Switzerland, ten-man Servette managed to hold on for a 2-2 draw in the return leg and eventually triumphed 4-1 on penalties. Their European pedigree makes for light reading, but Rangers cannot afford to underestimate Rene Weiler’s men after an impressive start to their domestic campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game.

Where and when will Rangers v Servette take place?

The game takes place at Rangers’ Ibrox Stadium on Wednesday, August 9th and kick-off is scheduled for 7.45pm.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is free-to-air and BBC Scotland will broadcast it live. Coverage begins at 7.30pm - 15 minutes before kick-off. The game will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer, if you have a TV licence.

Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Highlights will pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning.

Who are the match officials?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Referee Donatas Rumšas (Lithuania) will be the man in the middle for Wednesday’s tie. The 35-year-old will be assisted by fellow countrymen Aleksandr Radius and Dovydas Sužiedėlis, with Manfredas Lukjančukas confirmed as the fourth official. Christian Dingert of Germany takes charge of VAR duties, assisted by Benjamin Brand.

What has been said pre-match?

Rangers manager Michael Beale said: “The opportunity to play in this competition is the optimal level for the players, every player wants to play in the Champions League. We’ve done very well in Europe over the last few years, certainly in the Europa League from where we came from in 2018.

“Last year, to qualify for the Champions League as a follower of the club was a fantastic achievement. It didn’t go the way anyone wanted, but this year provides us with another opportunity. No one will like to come to Ibrox but we know it’s going to be tough to qualify again.

“The games are here, they’re not going anywhere. We play a team in Servette who beat a very good Genk side last week, they showed lots of good quality. But we know we need to bounce back.”

What is the latest team news?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rangers are without left-back Ridvan Yilmaz once again after sitting out of Saturday’s defeat to Kilmarnock after picking up a strain and centre-back Ben Davies. Fashion Sakala has all-but confirmed his departure from Ibrox after penning a farewell message to supporters, with Glen Kamara and Scott Wright won’t be involved as they continue to discuss transfers elsewhere.

Latest signing Jose Cifuentes, who joined from MLS side Los Angeles last week, could be handed his European debut, with Beale facing a selection headache following a poor performance in Ayrshire. Attacking midfielder Tom Lawrence could make his return from injury.

Visitors Servette could be missing up to SEVEN players due to injury and suspension, leaving their first-team squad stretched for the visit to Glasgow. Striker Enzo Crivelli is unavailable after being sent off inside the opening five minutes against Genk during the second leg, while first-choice goalkeeper Jeremy Frick remains on the treatment table.