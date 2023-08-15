Michael Beale has named his Rangers starting XI to face the Swiss side in Geneva.

Rangers have plenty of work to do in Switzerland as they aim to take a step closer to securing a place in the Champions League group stages for a second consecutive year.

Michael Beale’s side are in Geneva to take on Servette in the second leg of their European third round qualifier this evening, with the Scottish giants managing to secure a 2-1 win at Ibrox last week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The margin of victory could easily have been greater on the night had it not been for some wasteful finishing in the second half from the Ibrox club. However, Beale’s team will be full of confident that they can make their narrow one-goal advantage count.

Servette have already caused one surprising upset in Europe this season, knocking out KRC Grenk on penalties in the previous qualifying round to ensure the Maroons will make their group stage debut in a UEFA competition - either Champions League or Europa League - next month.

The winner of this clash can be near-certain to face Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in the play-off round having beaten Sturm Graz of Austria 4-1 in the first leg of their tie.

Beale has made THREE changes to his starting eleven from the side that thrashed Livingston 4-0 on Saturday. Connor Goldson, Ryan Jack and Abdallah Sima come into the side, with Leon Balogun, Sam Lammers and Cyriel Dessers dropping to the bench.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Englishman has opted for a more attacking formation, with Jose Cifuentes, Nicolas Raskin and Jack forming a midfield base, with Todd Cantwell and Sima supporting Brazilian striker Danilo up front.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of tonight’s Champions League qualifier...

Servette starting XI (4-4-2)

Rangers starting XI (4-3-3)

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (c), Connor Goldson, John Souttar, Borna Barisic; Ryan Jack, Nicolas Raskin, Jose Cifuentes; Todd Cantwell, Abdallah Sima, Danilo.

And the bench...