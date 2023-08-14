Rangers are looking to finish the job and come through their tie with Swiss side Servette after securing a 2-1 win at Ibrox last week.

Rangers will hope to take a step closer to reaching the group stages of this season’s Champions League when they travel to Switzerland for the second leg of their third qualifying round tie with Servette.

Michael Beale’s men looked in complete control of the tie when they took a two-goal lead inside the opening quarter of an hour of the first leg at Ibrox. After shaking off their opening day defeat at Kilmarnock, Rangers stormed ahead thanks to a James Tavernier penalty and Cyriel Dessers’ first goal for the club.

However, a Chris Bedia penalty got the visitors back into the game just before half-time and they kept the scoreline as it was, despite seeing midfielder David Douline dismissed for a second yellow card just before the hour-mark.

With the winners of the tie facing either PSV Eindhoven or Sturm Graz in the next round, GlasgowWorld takes a look at everything you need to know about the second leg.

Where and when does Servette v Rangers take place?

The second leg takes place at Servette’s Stade de Geneva on Tuesday 15th August. Kick-off is scheduled for 7.30pm BST.

What is the latest team news ahead of the game?

Ryan Jack, John Lundstrom and Connor Goldson are all expected to return for Rangers after they were left out of the starting eleven for Saturday’s home win against Livingston. Goldson’s return could mean Leon Balogun could drop out of the side. However, Ben Davies, Ridvan Yilmaz and Leon King are all ruled out of the tie.

Servette will be without midfielder David Douline after he was shown a red card in the first leg. Samba Diba could come in to replace him and the Swiss side are also expected to take a late check on the fitness of captain Steve Rouiller after he suffered a head injury at Ibrox.

What have the two managers said about the tie?

Servette manager Rene Wailer said: “Now we are qualified for group phase of the Europa League. That was the big challenge. We did the job there, so we don’t have the pressure. Now it’s just bonus. The pressure is on Rangers’ side.”

Rangers manager Michael Beale watches on as his team overcame Livingston 4-0 at Ibrox.

Rangers manager Michael Beale told BBC Scotland after the first leg: ”We’ll have to take the win and put in a good performance next week - we were always going to have to do that. This is the Champions League, so you know the other team are always dangerous and have good players. The job is only half done.”

Where and when will the match be broadcast live?