Philippe Clement will be searching for his first Glasgow derby win this weekend when Rangers make the short trip across the city to face Celtic in what is likely to be a season-defining Premiership clash.

The Belgian has been in the dugout for just two Old Firm matches to date, but has yet to taste a victory in the showpiece fixture, despite claiming his side were “moral champions” of the last meeting between the two teams during the frantic 3-3 draw at Ibrox.

Clement will be hoping it’s third time lucky against the Hoops in the Gers quest for title glory. A win would move Rangers level on points with their bitter rivals at top of the league with two games to go, but potentially with a smaller goal difference.