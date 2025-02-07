Here’s our picks for the best Rangers XI now the transfer window is shut.

The transfer window is shut and now Philippe Clement must make do with what he’s got for the rest of the season.

Mood music has been more positive of late in Govan after clinching a top eight spot in the Europa League. That sees them through to the last 16 automatically but they are still 13 points off Celtic in the Premiership.

This season’s winter transfer window shut on Monday with just Rafael Fernandes as a new arrival. Exits were confirmed too in the shape of Kieran Dowell, Rabbi Matondo and more.

Here are our picks for the best XI boss Clement has to work with.

GK - Jack Butland

Undisputed number one although some high-profile errors like that against Man Utd have put him under scrutiny of late.

RB - James Tavernier

Captain is coming into the latter end of his career and succession planning will soon be needed.

CB - John Souttar

Came into his own when fit under Clement.

LB - Jefte

Brazillian has attracted interest from Chelsea since moving to Ibrox, Good depth here with Ridvan Yilmaz too but this is an attack-minded team and Jefte we also feel has a higher ceiling.

CM - Nico Raskin

Has turned into a key man under Clement. Was a periphery figure of sorts but now turned into a rampant midfielder.

CM - Mohamed Diomande

Battler brings a level of energy and composure to the midfield. Development to do yet but one of the best options Clement has in this department.

CAM - Danilo

Striker has been back in and amongst it this term but has looked at best when dropped a touch deeper in the number 10, where he can show his technical flair.

RW - Vaclav Cerny

On loan from Wolfsburg and Clement would no doubt love a permanent deal. Replaced Abdallah Sima in fine fashion.

ST - Cyriel Dessers

Run from it, hide from it, Dessers is inevitable. A man constantly criticised but who find the net every other game. He’s a conundrum with flaws for sure but as reliable a goalscorer as Rangers have.

LW - Hamza Igamane

There’s maybe an argument to have Ianis Hagi here and scale back on the full throttle-attack. In a league of compact defences though, the more firepower the better, and three strikers does the trick in this heavy metal option. Moroccan having an excellent debut season.