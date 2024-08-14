The eight Rangers Premiership fixtures set to be hit by hectic Europa League schedule
Rangers have dropped into the Europa League group stage for a second year in a row after they were sent crashing out of the Champions League by Dynamo Kyiv last night.
A 3-1 aggregate defeat to the Ukrainian outfit consigned the Ibrox club to a place in Europe’s less lucrative second tier competition, which will prove scant consolation to Philippe Clement’s side after missing out on the £4 million bonus on offer for reaching the play-off round.
That will have a significant knock-on effect for the Light Blues domestic campaign as the prepare to navigate a packed Thursday-Sunday fixture schedule, which has severely impacted other Scottish clubs over recent years.
Rangers have fared pretty well in the Europa League in recent times, but with lingering concerns of a lack of squad depth and quality at present, Clement has a tough job on his hands to galvanise his revamped squad without the additional funds to help him strengthen his group in key areas before the end of the summer transfer window.
With a hectic run of games in the pipeline, including EIGHT league phase matches under UEFA’s new competition format, Rangers are bound to see a number of their Scottish Premiership fixtures pushed back by 24 hours at least ahead of a gruelling Thursday night programme.
Expected fixture changes:
- Hibernian (H) - Saturday, September 28
- St Johnstone (H) - Saturday, October 5
- St Mirren (H) - Saturday, October 26
- Hearts (H) - Saturday, November 9
- St Johnstone (A) - Saturday, November 28
- Aberdeen (H) - Saturday, December 14
- Dundee United (A) - Saturday, January 25
- Ross County (H) - Saturday, February 1
