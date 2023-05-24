The veteran stopper praised the Light Blues fanbase as he reflected on his long career at the club.

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor had to hold back tears as he brought the curtain down on his Ibrox career.

The 41-year-old stopper, who is expected to hang up his gloves this summer after his departure was confirmed in a club statement on Tuesday, admitted he was fuming at conceding a last-minute equaliser during the 2-2 draw against Hearts on Wednesday night.

The former Scotland international was unable to bow out on a winning note at the end of his second spell at the Light Blues, spanning 16 years after Garang Kuol netted a 93rd minute leveller for the Jambos in Govan after Todd Cantwell and Fashion Sakala had cancelled out Lawrence Shankland’s first-minute opener.

Allan McGregor has had a decorated Rangers career that includes a European final.

McGregor was one of five players who were all given a guard of honour by their team-mates as he took the applause of supporters after the full-time whistle. The veteran keeper outlined his trademark competitive nature in a post-match interview as he reserved praise the Gers support - but only after stating he was still “raging” from shipping a late goal.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “I’m feeling emotional. I’m actually raging about the goal to be honest, that’s in my head. But I’m emotional. Last game here. I’ve got a lot of great memories that’ll live with me forever so I’ve got to take that away with me.

“There’s too many (memories), it’s an amazing club and I just love the place, I’ll miss it. The atmosphere here, the fans are amazing. They stand by you through the good and bad times. It’s just a fantastic place. What do I want to do next? I want to go and get a shower!”

Pundit and McGregor’s former team-mate Kris Boyd believes the Gers No.1 will be fondly remembered as one of the club’s greatest-ever goalkeepers.

He admitted: “For Allan McGregor, he’s been an unbelievable servant.People of my generation will probably say that Allan McGregor is the best goalkeeper that’s ever played with Rangers and the generation before will say it’s Andy Goram.