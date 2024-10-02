Philippe Clement is pleased. | SNS Group

He spent last season away from Rangers and hasn’t featured this campaign.

Philippe Clement has declared Ianis Hagi as a new Rangers signing after the Romanian’s return to the Ibrox fold.

The playmaker has solved a contract dispute with the club that has had him banished to the youth team since his return from a loan at Alaves. Hagi isn’t in Rangers’ Europa League squad with Lyon to come on Thursday night, but could appear against St Johnstone this weekend.

Boss Clement insists he isn’t quite ready for action, however, Hagi is a fresh recruit in his eyes. He said: "It's a new signing in that way, because I was never able to work with him and to have him in my squad. That it was a contract issue from before my time, so the issue is solved.

“So both parties, the club and Hagi came together and now it's resolved. So it's normal, he's back in the squad training and by getting him back to his best level, that's the job now to do.

“He's not an option yet, so there's a way to go of course, but the more players you can have that can make a difference for your team, the better. So clearly I'm happy that this situation that I didn't like to have is resolved now.

“He behaves all the time well and our contact was good all the time, so there was never a problem between us. We met each other a lot of times here in the building, so he did everything what you expect from a professional player. But in those situations it's maybe not always the case, but he's been an example in that way for sure.”