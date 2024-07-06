Rangers fans will be satisfied with the addition of SIX new signings so far this summer - but Philippe Clement has outlined there will be more experience entering the building before the new season gets underway.

The Belgian - supported by director of football recruitment Nils Koppen - have already snapped up Brazilian left-back Jefte, AC Milan youngster Clinton Nsiala, ex-Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron, former Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly and RC Lens winger Oscar Cortes returning for a season-long loan spell, with the Light Blues having an obligation to buy the Colombian next summer.

Moroccan Under-23 striker Hamza Igamane became the Gers’ latest capture on Friday evening for a fee understood to be in the region of £1.7million plus add-ons after putting pen to paper on a five-year deal in Govan. He is due to arrive in Glasgow over the next 24-48 hours to link up with his new teammates for pre-season training.

There could be plenty of movement in the opposite direction in the next couple of weeks, with the likes of Cyriel Dessers, Todd Cantwell, Tom Lawrence, James Tavernier and Scott Wright all being linked with moves elsewhere. The futures of attacking midfielders Sam Lammers and Ianis Hagi have yet to be ironed out as well. So there is still a mountain of work for Clement to get through as the start of the 2024/25 campaign draws closer.

With that in mined and based on recent transfer rumours anticipating a number of departures, GlasgowWorld has put together a predicted XI and subs bench based on how the Rangers squad could look on matchday one of the Scottish Premiership.

GK - Jack Butland

RB - Reuell Walters

RCB - John Souttar