The Rangers lessons heeded by Man Utd star that sparked crazy Old Trafford scenes

Amad Diallo of Manchester United scores his team's fourth goal whilst under pressure from Conor Bradley of Liverpool during the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final

Manchester United ace Amad Diallo was labelled a Rangers flop after an ill-fated six month loan spell at Ibrox in 2022 - but he finally thrust himself into the Old Trafford limelight by securing a heroic FA Cup victory over Liverpool on Sunday.

The Ivorian international slotted home in stoppage time in extra-time to record a famous win for Erik ten Hag's side over their fiercest rivals - before being sent off moments later for removing shirt during the wild celebrations.

Diallo confessed in an interview post-match that he forgot he had already been issued a yellow card by referee John Brooks earlier in the contest, but the 21-year-old is starting to fulfil his true potential and silence many of his critics who deemed his short stint in the Scottish Premiership a failure.

Amad Diallo won the Scottish Cup with Rangers. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

Once described as "one of the most exciting young prospects in the game" by former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when he made his move to England, Diallo showed flashes of his talent north of the border and scored just five minutes into his debut in a 3-3 league draw with Ross County in Dingwall.

However, he subsequently found it difficult to break into Giovanni van Bronckhorst's starting line-up, leading ex-Gers and Scotland striker Steven Thompson to raise concerns over whether he could handle the pressure of a derby showdown due to his lack of minutes.

Speaking to BBC Sport Africa at the time, Thomson said: "At Celtic he almost looked like a rabbit in the headlights. That set him back, I think, both from a kind of mental point of view and the fact that then Giovanni van Bronckhorst didn't use him as much.

"In the second half against Dundee United he was brilliant. But that's at Ibrox, when you're very comfortable in a game and you're getting a lot of freedom on the ball. That wasn't the case in the Old Firm game where he wasn't performing so well.

"I think pressure comes with the price tag that was paid for him. That brings a level of expectancy from supporters that watch him."

James McFadden also admitted he had "tremendous ability" but "still needs to develop" to improve his final product.

But it appears Diallo now looks ready to take that next step in his career by starring in the Premier League as he begins to live up to the initial £19 million price tag that United paid Atalanta to sign the winger in January 2021 having enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Sunderland last season.

