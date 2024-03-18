Rangers will not risk Kemar Roofe on Kilmarnock's artificial surface.

Optimistic Kemar Roofe is backing Rangers to achieve the QUADRUPLE next season as he dropped a major hint over his Ibrox future.

The injury-prone Jamaican striker is out of contract this summer and it remains unclear if he will be offered a new deal by manager Philippe Clement. Various long-term setbacks have hampered Roofe's career in Glasgow ever since he arrived at the club during Steven Gerrard's reign.

But the 31-year-old hasn't given up hope of extending his time with the Light Blues beyond this season as he claimed they are capable of winning every piece of silverware on offer.

The Gers have a domestic treble firmly in their sights this term, having lifted the League Cup back in December. A Scottish Cup semi-final encounter with Hearts is on the horizon, while the ongoing Premiership title race is expected to serve up a thrilling end to the campaign.

With no guarantees over where he will be playing his football next season, Roofe indicated he would like to stick around in Govan as he gets set to endure a nervous wait for news of a new contract offer. When asked about achieving a possible treble this season and beyond, Roofe responded: "And you could do the quadruple next season… Will I be here? Who knows? My contract is up at the end of the season, so you need to ask the people above that question. I don’t know. You’d need to ask the gaffer and people that are in control of the contracts."

Roofe admits he has enjoyed working under Clement to date and is taking all of his methods on board despite a lack of minutes. He added: "I really like playing in this squad and under the gaffer. What the gaffer has brought to this club is massive. I truly believe you’ll see the results next season.

"He has come in this season, everyone’s learning his style of play and what he wants. It’s vice-versa with him. Getting a few niggles and little injuries out of the system this season means that next season the machine should be really firing.