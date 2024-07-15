Scott Arfield of Charlotte FC looks on after receiving a red card during the first half of the game against the Orlando City SC | Getty Images

The midfielder still had time on his Charlotte FC contract but opted to return to the UK for one key reason

Scott Arfield has opened up on the reasons behind his decision to sign for Bolton Wanderers - confessing he missed the pressure of playing for a big club like Rangers.

The former Gers and Burnley fan favourite has returned to the UK after quitting MLS side Charlotte FC in favour of a return across the pond, putting pen to paper with the English League One club last week. The move comes just 12 months after the versatile midfielder swapped Ibrox for the United States.

Arfield - who was a hugely popular figure in Govan during his five-year spell and played an integral role in helping the club achieve Premiership title number ‘55’ - remained under contract until the end of this calendar year, with an option to extend his stay by a further season.

Despite admitting he enjoyed his time Stateside, Arfield has revealed that he missed the pressure cooker environment of knowing you were expected to win every single game as a Rangers player. He believes similar demands will be placed on him with the Trotters as they aim to build on last season’s third-place finish, which ended in play-off final heartbreak at Wembley. Speaking to Bolton’s official website, he said: “I had an amazing time over there and I'm so glad that I did it. I had different options when I made the move from Scotland over to America, but I just felt I needed the pressure. I think I'm a player that needs that expectation. Being at a club like Rangers, it's a necessity and drawing games is not good enough, never mind losing them.

“I felt that when you go over there, although the lifestyle and everything around it was absolutely magnificent, I felt as if there was something still missing in terms of this. So it certainly brings me back to it at a club of this size - knowing how many people come to home games and travel.

“I'm that sort of player. I feel after that year away - although I loved it - that's what's really brought me back here and hopefully I can repay everyone As you get older you realise it’s not going to go on forever, you want special memories. You’ve tasted success in different ways, whether it’s promotion or cups or whatever, and the happiness you can bring people is the one thing you remember. To bring it here is what my aim is going to be.

The 35-year-old continued: “Obviously, there will be a key role for me on and off the pitch regarding my experience and maturity, so it’s a role I’m very excited to get started with. Since the rumours started that I was coming back, all my nearest and dearest and me were hoping that it was this club. This is the club they wished it was because of the history and because of the players that have walked through the door. There are some big names and big profiles who have been here and if you add your picture to this stadium, you have done OK.”