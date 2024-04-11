The Light Blues issued an strongly-worded statement earlier this evening

Celtic heroes John Hartson and Chris Sutton have taken to social media in response to Rangers “negligent and unprofessional” claim about Dundee by aiming a cheeky dig of their own after the Dens Park postponement saga. The rearranged Scottish Premiership clash between the two sides fell foul to the weather for a second time this afternoon when the playing surface at the Scot Foam Stadium failed another inspection at 3.30pm - making it the FIFTH match to have been called off at the Tayside venue this season.

Heavy downpours in the area led referee Don Robertson to take a second look at the condition of the pitch after giving the surface a tentative thumbs up this morning. Problematic areas were covered over but Robertson confessed the surface had deteriorated over a five-hour period, with the ball not rolling through puddles of surface water.

The game, which was initially planned to take place on March 17, has now been delayed by a further seven days to next Wednesday, April 17th but the latest decision has left Rangers furious with their top-flight rivals.

The Ibrox club released a strongly-worded statement soon confirming they had written to the SPFL to offer their stance shortly after the postponement was announced. They slammed Dundee over the “embarrassing” scenario before demanding league officials take action, amid their “ongoing disciplinary process” into the handling of the spate of call-offs.

Dundee secretary Eric Drysdale insists climate change is to blame, causing a 35 per cent rise in rainfall. And Celtic legend Hartson has thrown his support behind the Dees by hinting that the Govan outfit were harsh to call them “negligent”.

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Why are Dundee negligent? Because of the Weather!"

Former Hoops talisman Sutton, meanwhile, claims he has inside knowledge on another contingency plan regarding a potential venue change if the weather does cause havoc again next week.